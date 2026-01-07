TKS Exhibition Services Ltd: ITE Hong Kong 2026: Leading International Sourcing Fair for Asian Travel Trade and Premium FIT

HONG KONG, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comprising 40th ITE Leisure and 21st ITE MICE, the annual ITE in 2026 which celebrate its 40th Anniversary, will be held at Halls 1 of Hong Kong Convention Exhibition Centre from June 11 to 14 with two-trade-day and two-public-day, and dedicated B2B and B2C programs. A proven platform, live ITE been held each year since 2021!

ITE offers unparalleled access to Asia's major source markets - 67% trade visitors come from China's Greater Bay Area (GBA) which an economic powerhouse including Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou with a combined GDP of US$2.1 trillion in 2024.

With only 7.5 million people, Hong Kong made 104.7 million departures, spent US$28.9 billion in 2024, and ranked world's 14th largest source market; Impressively, 2.32 million departures from Dec. 24-28, 2025 and 0.24 million departures on Jan. 1.

Organized by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd., ITE, strongly supported by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism which also staged the largest pavilion, has Hong Kong Tourism Board etc. as Supporters.

Named MEGA EVENT by Government, ITE2025 included:

a.502 exhibitors (88% outside Hong Kong) from 64 exhibiting countries / regions (22 outside Asia including Africa/Europe)

b.7,627 regional buyer & trade visitors

46% travel agents and 15% MICE

47% from Hong Kong

33% from Chinese Mainland including individuals and trade delegations

20% from other parts of Asia

c.70,212 public visitors. A survey which collected 4,242 replies found:

Majority university educated

72% prefer FIT for long-haul destinations

48% took 3 or more outbound trips from Jan to Jun 2025

Affluent - 91% maintain or increase travel spending

32% interested in visiting non-Asian destinations in next 6 months

ITE'S B2B and B2C Programs include Business Matching; Speaking Opportunity in Trade/Public seminar; KOL (Over 50) Networking with exhibitors; Pre-show Promotion and exposure in theme corners like Youth, Family, Green Travel etc.

ITE2025 featured 135 seminars (~100 for public visitors) attracting 9,224 seated audience members, reflecting visitors' quality!

ITE's public days are great for face-to-face promotions and generating bookings from Premium FIT, as 43% of public visitors are interested in on-site bookings, and many use mobile to book and pay online.

A caring organizer, ITE2026 raw space rental costs US$470 per SQM-an increase of just 2.2% since 2019. Early payment discounts still available.

