Mittwoch, 07.01.2026

WKN: 870494 | ISIN: US6882392011 | Ticker-Symbol: OK3
Tradegate
07.01.26 | 09:30
125,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
OSHKOSH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSHKOSH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
121,00122,0016:47
121,00122,0016:47
PR Newswire
07.01.2026 15:00 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE-Listed Oshkosh Wins Tech Innovation Awards at CES 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 7th

  • The S&P 500 and Dow Jones are coming off fresh records on Tuesday, with the Dow closing above 49,000 for the first time.
  • Oshkosh was recognized at CES 2026, winning innovation awards for robotics and travel and tourism. CES runs through January 9.
  • CoastalSouth Bancshares (NYSE: COSO) rings the Opening Bell to celebrate its uplisting to the NYSE.

Opening Bell
CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. celebrates its Initial Public Offering and listing on the New York Stock Exchange

Closing Bell
Intercontinental Exchange celebrates SKO 2026

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856597/NYSE_Market_Update_Jan_7.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--nyse-listed-oshkosh-wins-tech-innovation-awards-at-ces-2026-302655207.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
