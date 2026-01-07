LoanLogics: Guild Mortgage Selects LoanBeam NQM to Automate Income Analysis for Non-QM Loans

LoanLogics platform enables national retail mortgage lender to achieve fast, accurate, and compliant workflows for rapidly growing market segment

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / LoanLogics, a leader in due diligence, audit software, and automation solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced that Guild Mortgage ("Guild"), a nationally recognized retail mortgage lender, has selected LoanBeam NQM to automate income analysis for its expanded (non-QM) loans.

LoanBeam NQM converts borrower bank statements into structured, validated data, resulting in lower per-loan processing costs and more accurate data validation, ensuring reliable income calculations. The platform's built-in quality controls, NSF tracking, and audit trails also protect the lender pipeline.

"Non-QM mortgages create greater potential for lender error due to the unconventional financial profiles of borrowers who don't typically meet standard income, employment, or credit criteria," said Dave Parker, CEO of LoanLogics. "LoanBeam NQM helps manage this complexity by combining AI-powered document processing, human verification, and intelligent income calculation to transform income analysis from a labor-intensive manual task into a fast, accurate, and compliant digital process."

"With the non-QM mortgage segment rapidly growing in popularity, we recognized the need for a cutting-edge technology platform that could automate the complicated task of verifying borrower income via a safe, compliant, and efficient workflow," said Erin Watts, VP Product Strategy, Guild Mortgage. "We look forward to utilizing LoanBeam NQM to offer more opportunity to creditworthy borrowers who may not otherwise qualify for a conventional mortgage."

About LoanLogics

LoanLogics is a leader in asset integrity and investor-led business outcomes for the mortgage industry, providing technologies that automate critical mortgage manufacturing components including income calculation, document processing, and file integrity checks. These services help mortgage loan originators, large aggregators, investors, and GSEs reduce their overhead and overall portfolio risk. The company serves 700+ clients including 60 percent of the largest lenders in the U.S., with more than half of all loans processed running through LoanLogics technologies. To learn more, visit www.loanlogics.com.

About Guild Mortgage

Guild Mortgage Co. is a nationally recognized retail mortgage lender with branches across 49 states and the District of Columbia. Since 1960, Guild has delivered the promise of home to neighborhoods nationwide through a team of local loan officers with expertise in Conventional and government loans, down payment assistance programs, home equity loans and many more products. Guild elevates the customer service experience with its mobile app, borrower portal, mortgage calculators and real-time loan updates. With a robust in-house loan servicing team, Guild helps borrowers explore and understand rates and payment options or access their home equity. To learn more, visit www.GuildMortgage.com.

