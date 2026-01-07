Page One, Inc. Kicks Off Year-Long Celebration Ahead of 20-Year Anniversary

Twenty years in, with a continued focus on modern workflows, smarter technology, and client outcomes

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Page One, Inc., a leading provider of eDiscovery, digital forensics, and litigation support services, today announced the start of a year-long celebration commemorating its 20-year anniversary, which the company will officially mark in February 2026.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Nashville, Page One has spent two decades partnering with law firms and corporate legal departments to help them manage complex data challenges with precision, integrity, and purpose-built technology. The company delivers end-to-end solutions that support defensible workflows across litigation, investigations, and regulatory matters.

"Very few companies reach a 20-year milestone without strong partnerships," said Rip Clayton, President of Page One, Inc. "We're grateful to our clients, partners, and employees who have grown with us and helped shape who we are today.

Over the past 20 years, Page One has evolved alongside the legal technology landscape. As a Relativity Gold Partner with multiple competencies, including aiR for Review and aiR for Privilege, the company continues to invest in advanced analytics, workflow automation, and AI-enabled solutions that help legal teams work more efficiently while maintaining transparency and defensibility.

Throughout 2026, Page One will highlight its history, client partnerships, and future vision through a series of initiatives and campaigns that underscore its belief in collaboration, innovation with purpose, and partnership over transaction.



"Twenty years gives us perspective, but it's the future that motivates our work," said Andrew Milauskas, Chief Operating Officer of Page One, Inc. "We remain deeply committed to our clients and to building solutions that help them succeed as legal technology and expectations continue to change.

About Page One, Inc.

Page One is a Relativity Gold Partner, has delivered trusted eDiscovery services since 2006. We help law firms, corporate legal departments, and organizations across the U.S. collect, manage, analyze, and handle complex data. By combining proven workflows and AI-powered solutions, Page One enables clients to reduce costs, meet deadlines, and achieve more accurate results. For more information, contact marketing@pageonelegal.com or visit www.pageonelegal.com .

