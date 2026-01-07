Infinant Unveils New Interlace Platform Release, Introducing Unified Tokenized Deposit and Stablecoin Capabilities

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Infinant today announced the latest release of its Interlace Banking and Payments Platform, delivering a unified framework for tokenized deposits and GENIUS Act-compliant stablecoins. The enhanced platform enables banks to create, manage, and move digital assets with seamless integration across Interlace's virtual account, ledger, and payments modules.

As the financial industry accelerates toward real-time, blockchain-enabled money movement, stablecoins and tokenized deposits are emerging as critical tools bridging traditional banking with digital finance. Stablecoins-often issued by nonbank entities-operate as bearer instruments, while tokenized deposits represent regulated bank deposits expressed as digital tokens on a blockchain. Together, these instruments are powering new business models: near-real-time cross-border settlement for transportation workers, milestone-based contractor payouts in construction, and daily pay capabilities for the hospitality industry, helping them better compete for talent.

With Interlace, banks now have access to modern, compliant infrastructure that provides regulated on-ramps to tokenized deposits and stablecoin payments-without the need to build blockchain infrastructure from scratch. The platform unifies fiat and digital asset operations, enabling integrated support for traditional rails (ACH, wire, instant payments) alongside stablecoin issuance and movement through a centralized payment engine.

By leveraging Infinant's strengths in virtual accounts, full ledgering, and API-first payments, banks can confidently offer modern digital-asset features to customers and fintech partners while retaining complete transparency and control through a bank-owned master ledger.

Key Platform Capabilities Include:

Creation and management of digital asset wallets on a bank-controlled master ledger

Reserve and balance validation against the bank's master ledger for all custody providers

Bank-controlled KYC and OFAC governance for tokenized deposit accounts and wallets

Bank-governed minting and burning processes tied to reserve balances

Seamless wallet funding via ACH, wire, and instant payment rails

Bank-managed balance checks, fraud monitoring, and AML oversight for all stablecoin payments

Choice of custody providers supporting token minting and burning

Full API enablement for banks and program partners

Intraday visibility into tokenized deposit accounts, reserves, and money movement via the Interlace Console

Banks deploying Interlace gain the ability to modernize without replacing their legacy core systems. The platform serves as a digital-asset overlay to FIS, Jack Henry, and Fiserv cores, significantly accelerating go-to-market timelines while reducing both upfront and ongoing maintenance costs. Interlace provides full deposit ledgering, servicing, and money-movement capabilities with real-time accuracy and integrated GL ledgering-aligning directly with the requirements for managing blockchain-based assets.

With Interlace, banks can partner with their own custody providers to ensure any digital wallets managed by their custody provider are fully ledgered on a bank-compliant platform to meet regulatory requirements and insulate their custody provider from hyper-legacy core systems.

Customer Use Case: Vantage Bank offering a Consortium Network and Infrastructure for Banks and Credit Unions

Infinant's technology is powering the market launch with Vantage Bank and their partner, Custodia, starting in Q1 of 2026. By leveraging the Interlace Platform to offer a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin and tokenized deposits, all financial institutions will be provided turn-key access to this industry-defining technology. The solution provides FIs the ability to fully manage the stablecoin and tokenized deposit lifecycle on a permissionless blockchain, operating on the Ethereum mainnet, using the ERC-20 standard. Each ?tokenized deposit is fully collateralized by U.S. dollars held in demand deposits at the issuing banks, keeping these funds on your balance sheet.

Vantage Bank enables FIs to participate in the consortium without taking undue risk, enabling each Bank to learn the technology and respond more quickly to customer needs. Each Bank will be able to offer a fully regulated stablecoin and tokenized deposit that adheres to the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), anti-money laundering (AML) requirements, and OFAC rules-demonstrating that U.S. financial institutions can leverage public blockchains in a regulatorily compliant manner.

Stablecoins are not FDIC-insured and involve risks, including potential loss of value, operational risks, and evolving regulatory requirements. Only traditional bank deposits and tokenized deposits qualify for FDIC Insurance.

About Infinant

Charlotte, N.C.-based Infinant provides a resilient, modern banking and payments platform that that surrounds your core and serves as your innovation layer. The Interlace platform enables a multi-channel, multi-product strategy with virtual accounts, payments, and cards on a single platform that stays under bank operational and regulatory control. The Interlace Platform creates a greenfield environment for launching new channels (embedded finance, digital brands), introducing new products (real-time payments, tokenized deposits, commercial sub-accounting), and forming new partnerships (payments to processors, brands, and fintech). To learn more about staying above-the-core, visit www.infinant.com .

