Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
07.01.2026 15:02 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Energy Worldnet, Inc.: EWN Welcomes Kevin Speicher as Senior Regulatory Advisor

EWN today announced that Kevin Speicher will join the company as Senior Regulatory Advisor, further strengthening EWN's strategic affiliations across the energy and utility sector.

DECATUR, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Having most recently served as Chief of Pipeline Safety at the New York State Department of Public Service, a position he has held since 2012, Speicher is a widely respected industry leader and recipient of the National Association of Pipeline Safety Representatives (NAPSR) Lifetime Achievement Award. He is also an accomplished writer, speaker, and industry expert, known for advancing practical, high-integrity approaches to pipeline safety and regulatory oversight.

In his role at EWN, Speicher's efforts will focus on EWN's Regulatory Advisory Group, designed to further position EWN's team for additional growth by deepening regulatory engagement, shaping industry conversations, and supporting current and future clients.

"Kevin's leadership and steady, solutions-oriented approach have earned trust across the regulatory and operator community," said Coleman Sterling, CEO of EWN. "This is a natural fit-his experience and perspective align with how EWN works and how we serve clients every day. Kevin's addition reinforces the formidable regulatory and industry presence our team brings to the market."

James Cross, Chief Experience Officer at EWN, added: "We've worked alongside Kevin in the industry and have routinely remarked how much we admire his approach-and how well it aligns with EWN's vision for the future. He brings a rare combination of credibility, clarity, and collaboration, and we're excited to welcome him to EWN's team."

Speicher has contributed to industry dialogue and collaboration through his engagement with organizations, including the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) and the American Public Gas Association (APGA) Security and Integrity Foundation (SIF). He is a graduate of Syracuse University.

"EWN has built a reputation for delivering thoughtful, actionable guidance where safety, reliability, and regulatory performance meet," said Speicher. "I'm excited to join the team and help advance EWN's already-impressive support for operators, regulators, and industry stakeholders with practical solutions and forward-looking insight."

About EWN

Headquartered in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, Energy Worldnet (EWN) delivers compliance technology and workforce qualification solutions for 2,600 energy, utility, and infrastructure operators. For over 30 years, EWN has helped organizations strengthen regulatory readiness, reduce operational risk, and ensure qualified personnel perform covered tasks. Through experience-driven guidance and active engagement with industry standards bodies, EWN bridges regulatory expectations with real-world implementation, delivering operational excellence to operators across North America.

CONTACT:

(855) 396-5267
info@ewn.com

SOURCE: Energy Worldnet, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/ewn-welcomes-kevin-speicher-as-senior-regulatory-advisor-1124102

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.