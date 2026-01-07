Energy Worldnet, Inc.: EWN Welcomes Kevin Speicher as Senior Regulatory Advisor

EWN today announced that Kevin Speicher will join the company as Senior Regulatory Advisor, further strengthening EWN's strategic affiliations across the energy and utility sector.

DECATUR, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Having most recently served as Chief of Pipeline Safety at the New York State Department of Public Service, a position he has held since 2012, Speicher is a widely respected industry leader and recipient of the National Association of Pipeline Safety Representatives (NAPSR) Lifetime Achievement Award. He is also an accomplished writer, speaker, and industry expert, known for advancing practical, high-integrity approaches to pipeline safety and regulatory oversight.

In his role at EWN, Speicher's efforts will focus on EWN's Regulatory Advisory Group, designed to further position EWN's team for additional growth by deepening regulatory engagement, shaping industry conversations, and supporting current and future clients.

"Kevin's leadership and steady, solutions-oriented approach have earned trust across the regulatory and operator community," said Coleman Sterling, CEO of EWN. "This is a natural fit-his experience and perspective align with how EWN works and how we serve clients every day. Kevin's addition reinforces the formidable regulatory and industry presence our team brings to the market."

James Cross, Chief Experience Officer at EWN, added: "We've worked alongside Kevin in the industry and have routinely remarked how much we admire his approach-and how well it aligns with EWN's vision for the future. He brings a rare combination of credibility, clarity, and collaboration, and we're excited to welcome him to EWN's team."

Speicher has contributed to industry dialogue and collaboration through his engagement with organizations, including the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) and the American Public Gas Association (APGA) Security and Integrity Foundation (SIF). He is a graduate of Syracuse University.

"EWN has built a reputation for delivering thoughtful, actionable guidance where safety, reliability, and regulatory performance meet," said Speicher. "I'm excited to join the team and help advance EWN's already-impressive support for operators, regulators, and industry stakeholders with practical solutions and forward-looking insight."

Headquartered in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, Energy Worldnet (EWN) delivers compliance technology and workforce qualification solutions for 2,600 energy, utility, and infrastructure operators. For over 30 years, EWN has helped organizations strengthen regulatory readiness, reduce operational risk, and ensure qualified personnel perform covered tasks. Through experience-driven guidance and active engagement with industry standards bodies, EWN bridges regulatory expectations with real-world implementation, delivering operational excellence to operators across North America.

