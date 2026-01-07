VVater LLC: VVater Awarded Multimillion Dollar Contract by Fortune 50 Food & Beverage Manufacturer

VVater will convert 40K gallons of contaminated water per day at U.S. facility

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / VVater, America's Next Water Company, announced today that it has been awarded a multimillion-dollar contract by a Fortune 50 global Food & Beverage company to deliver an advanced water treatment solution at one of its major U.S. manufacturing facilities in Texas. The engagement spans ten years and reflects VVater's expanding role as the preferred partner for enterprises seeking resilient, on-site water infrastructure.

Under the agreement, VVater will handle 100% of the facility's discharge water, and transform 40,000 gallons of previously contaminated industrial water per day into safe, potable drinking water. This will reduce freshwater dependency while strengthening operational reliability in a region facing increasing water stress, using VVater's award-winning Farady Reactors.



"For large industrial operators, water is no longer a utility; it's a strategic input," said Kevin Gast, Chairman and CEO of VVater. "Companies that run continuously and at scale need certainty, resilience, and control. That's where VVater comes in, and in this particular case, our customer did not have years to wait for permits, construction, and retrofits. They need solutions that can be designed, deployed, and operationalized on real-world timelines."



The customer selected VVater not only for its technical capabilities, but also for its ability to design, build, and commission a fully operational water system in a matter of weeks, rather than months or years. The rapid deployment timeline reflects VVater's vertically integrated delivery model and modular infrastructure platform, allowing enterprises to resolve water constraints without disrupting ongoing operations. This execution velocity is increasingly critical for manufacturers facing production schedules, regulatory deadlines, and regional water uncertainty.



Industrial manufacturers across the United States are facing rising water costs, stricter discharge regulations, and heightened scrutiny from regulators, investors, and consumers. VVater's solution enables facilities to close the loop on water use, converting impaired water into a dependable, on-site drinking water supply while reducing exposure to supply disruptions and compliance risk. By treating water at the point of use, VVater helps industrial operators lower long-term operating costs, minimize infrastructure dependencies, and insulate production from regional water volatility.



This engagement reflects a broader trend across U.S. manufacturing, where Fortune-scale operators are transitioning away from centralized, legacy water systems toward decentralized, high-performance solutions that deliver measurable outcomes.



VVater continues to be selected across industries for its ability to:

Deliver potable-grade water from impaired sources

Deploy quickly without disrupting operations

Operate reliably over extended time horizons

Align economic performance with sustainability goals

As water security becomes inseparable from business continuity, VVater is increasingly positioned as America's Next Water Company, providing the infrastructure modern industry requires to operate, expand, and compete.

VVater is America's Next Water Company, delivering the future of purification through its award-winning Farady Reactor (Time Best Invention Award 2025, CES Best of Innovation 2025, World Future Award 2025, Inc Magazine Best in Business Award 2025). The first company in history to win all 4 in 1 year achieving a Triple Crown), proprietary ALTEP (Advanced Low Tension Electroporation Process), Advanced Dissolved Air Flotation, and Micro & Nano Bubble technologies. Unlike outdated chemical, filtration, and membrane systems, VVater's electric-field breakthroughs eliminate PFAS, microplastics, microorganisms, and other contaminants with record retention times, without producing toxic byproducts or requiring costly consumables. With over 4.3B gallons treated and validation from global leaders, VVater is scaling into municipal drinking water and wastewater, DPR/IPR, onsite reuse for data centers, commercial buildings, and resorts, residential purification, and consumer health water, delivering a 60% smaller footprint, 40% CapEx savings, 80% OpEx savings, and 40% less energy use. For more information, please visit www.vvater.com

