Phase 1 Equity Announces it's First Practice Addition of The Year, Bringing on a Multi-Site Orthodontic Practice Located in Ohio

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Phase 1 Equity, a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed platform for orthodontists and pediatric dentists, is excited to welcome another leading multi-site orthodontic practice based in Ohio to its growing network.

This practice treats each patient as a family member and delivers flexibility in offering highly personalized care backed by state-of-the-art technology. This community-based practice thrives on delivering exceptional care while maintaining a culture built on trust, innovation, and a relentless focus on a friendly and relaxed patient experience. This marks Phase 1 Equity's first practice added in 2026, it's 19th doctor to join the platform and brings total locations to 26.

"We are thrilled to welcome another leading orthodontic practice in the State of Ohio to the platform" said Mike Rice, CEO of Phase 1 Equity. "We continue to bring both short and long-term value to our doctors as our platform continues to grow. Our unique model supports our doctor-led practices with the tools and resources they need while they maintain complete control over their practice."

"We are very excited to welcome this great practice to Phase 1 Equity," said Dr. Keith Kohrs, DDS, founding partner and board member. "They've been a great family oriented based practice with a strong reputation for delivering the best care and creating an outstanding patient experience. We're excited to share knowledge, collaborate, and support their continued growth and success."

About Phase 1 Equity

Phase 1 Equity is a doctor-owned platform created specifically for orthodontists and pediatric dentists. Our distinctive Doctor Equity model successfully combines private practice with private equity, allowing doctors to retain complete control over clinical and practice decision-making, while benefiting from the collective power of a nationwide network of like-minded practitioners. Doctors have access to decades of expertise and resources that optimize practice operations, reduce costs, enhance profitability, and maximize practice value. Unlike a sale to a traditional DSO, Phase 1 Equity's partnership approach works with doctors to build substantial practice value and increase EBITDA before a sale to private equity. This ensures doctors receive a significantly larger share of the financial rewards in a future sale, compared to a traditional DSO model.

We're not a traditional DSO. We're a community of doctors building something meaningful-together.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Visit www.Phase1Equity.com or contact info@phase1equity.com to learn more

SOURCE: Phase 1 Equity

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/phase-1-equity-announces-its-first-practice-addition-of-the-year-brin-1124525