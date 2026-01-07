Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc.: Lamperd Less Lethal Receives Initial Order with Deposit Towards Major Non-Lethal Product Production Run Valued at $780,000 USD for Middle East Police Services Customer

First Commercial Benefit from Months of Meetings and Presentations to Multiple Middle East Government Agencies with Expectations for Continued Follow-Up Orders Ahead

SARNIA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (OTCID:LLLI), an innovation leader and manufacturer of advanced security solutions for law enforcement, military and security agencies worldwide, is pleased to announce receipt of an initial order with a substantial monetary deposit for a new police services customer in The Middle East. The order and deposit were delivered to Lamperd via our established relationship and contract with another Canadian company that deals with multiple governments in the Middle East region. All meetings and product presentations were conducted by the aforementioned Canadian company which have resulted in a new agreement to supply their Middle East customer with Lamperd Less Lethal products in 2026.

This specific initial contract is for a non-lethal public order conversion system similar to what we already manufacture for police clients, but to fit the new client's current rifles which they are using. The first part of the project is to make key design changes and then set up the new design product for a full production run. The projected dollar value of this first full production run is $780,000.00 USD. Additional orders are expected to follow.

The purchase order and payment received for this project represent the first commercial benefit to Lamperd Less Lethal resulting from months of planning and detailed marketing discussions that were undertaken by our associate Canadian company in 2025. Their international sales team has been laying groundwork for a significantly higher revenue return to Lamperd from the marketing of our extensively researched and well proven line of less lethal / non-lethal weapons, munitions, riot shields and other vital security products which are in sharply increasing demand around the globe today. As part of this effort, Lamperd's Chief Information Officer and International Marketing Representative, Amer Ebied, along with his working associate, Zaher Kuider personally completed a number of successful trips to Middle East countries, meeting with some of the top ranking members in local law enforcement and military agencies.



CEO Barry Lamperd commented, "Our entire Lamperd team is committed to fulfilling this very important initial order from the new Middle East Police Services customer that has now been received with the necessary monetary deposit for us to begin our production work. We intend to deliver exactly what this customer needs and in a timely manner to meet their schedule for fully equipping all their security personnel. Once this new client sees the top level craftmanship, quality control and efficient delivery process that Lamperd Less Lethal is capable of delivering, we are confident that they will want to entrust us with additional projects to provide the very best security solutions that protect and save lives. We will issue additional information on this project and others that are anticipated from the Middle East region as developments occur."

Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and international sales company for advanced less lethal weapons, ammunition and other security products marketed to police, correctional, military and private security forces. The company manufactures and sells over 300 different products including small & large caliber projectile guns, flash-bang devices, pepper spray devices, 12 Gauge, 37mm & 40mm launching systems and a variety of different riot shields. Lamperd also offers advisory services and hands-on training classes run by highly accredited instructors. For more information on Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. visit: http://www.lamperdlesslethal.com

