ABO Capital Rebrands Complexo Escolar Privado Internacional Schools to 'Maple Bear Angola,' Marking Continued Growth in Global Education

Maple Bear Angola unveils new extracurriculars as part of ongoing effort to provide more well-rounded education for students in Africa

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / ABO Capital , an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa, today announced the rebrand of the Complexo Escolar Privado Internacional (CEPI) schools to " Maple Bear Angola ." This transition marks CEPI's successful implementation of the Maple Bear curriculum: a globally renowned Canadian education system that brings bilingual instruction and international academic standards to schools around the world. ABO Capital first announced its partnership with Maple Bear in September 2022 as part of its mission to expand access to high-quality education in Africa.

"We're proud to build on the strong foundation CEPI established by implementing the Maple Bear curriculum and identity with all of our grade levels," said Zandre Campos, Chairman and CEO of ABO Capital. "The new programming will provide students with a more holistic education, and ultimately support elevated education standards throughout the country."

Maple Bear Angola currently consists of two schools, one located in Benefica and one in Luanda, which provide education and care for students from early childhood through high school. Students benefit from added extracurriculars, including a newly formed business club and theatre club that performed its first play this December.

Maple Bear currently provides education to over 60,000 students internationally. ABO Capital saw positive results after first implementing the Maple Bear curriculum for students in grades pre-K through 2 in September 2022, leading to the complete rebrand. Maple Bear's bilingual and small-sized classrooms provide a more effective learning environment for students of all ages. The programming supports new opportunities for students, including workshops with international guests like acclaimed American artist DeWitt Fleming Jr., who recently visited Maple Bear Angola.

About ABO Capital

ABO Capital is an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa. Led by global entrepreneur Zandre Campos, ABO Capital invests in companies that create value and promote economic development throughout Africa. With a focus on education and technology, ABO Capital also operates in the financial services, energy, manufacturing, distribution and real estate sectors. ABO Capital is headquartered in Angola with offices in Dubai and the United States. Learn more at abocapital.net .

