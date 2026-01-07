BluWave-ai Completes 2 Years of Operationalization of EV Everywhere Across Canadian Electricity Systems

Scalable Production Grade AI Orchestration Proven to be 55x More Capital Efficient than Utility-Scale Batteries

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / BluWave-ai announced today the production-scale deployment of the EV Everywhere platform across Canadian grids and diverse EV models building on its previous announcement of the patent pending Pan-Canadian EV Everywhere Infrastructure Cube .

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for the Canadian energy sector. Electric Mobility Canada recently announced that Canada has surpassed the milestone of 1 million electric vehicles registered nationwide, on track to meet the federal mandate of 4.6 million ZEVs on the road by 2030. Ontario alone is facing a projected fleet of 11.5 million EVs by 2050 , requiring up to $92 billions in grid upgrades. The EV Everywhere platform offers a proven pathway to manage growing electrification demands while avoiding hundreds of billions in capital-intensive "poles and wires" upgrades across Canada.

"When just 33 percent of Canada's current 1 million EVs get on the platform, it offers grids across the country approximately 2.5 GW of power capacity and 20 GWh of storage capacity-which is enough to power the entire British Columbia grid for two hours alone," said Devashish Paul, CEO and founder of BluWave-ai. "This turns a potential grid liability into a massive, distributed battery that can be dispatched whenever the system is under stress."

Expanding Ecosystem with Smartcar

Central to this nationwide rollout is BluWave-ai's continued collaboration with Smartcar, building on their 2023 agreement to integrate vehicle APIs for direct-to-car communication. Through this partnership, BluWave-ai and Smartcar conducted extensive testing to validate managed charging across a wide spectrum of automotive brands, including Tesla, Kia, Hyundai, Ford, GM, BMW, Jaguar, Mini, and Porsche. This validation ensures that the EV Everywhere platform can reliably orchestrate diverse EV fleets across various provincial grids, regardless of the charging hardware used.

"We take on the last mile connectivity to a variety of EV models and work with application operators like BluWave-ai to ensure that by connecting to our cloud, the interface to EV OEMs is seamless and believe that this partnership will accelerate the integration of EVs into the Canadian smart grid, enabling more efficient, and sustainable energy management, and most importantly freeing up BluWave-ai to run the grid optimization using the EVs that we connect them to," said Sahas Katta, CEO of Smartcar.

Optimizing the Grid with EVs and Storage

The program executed 151 distinct test scenarios across summer and winter seasons, validating a "dual-resource" strategy that utilizes both EVs and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

"Based on our extensive testing over the past two years in grids across Canada, utilities should prioritize EV curtailment as the primary non-wire alternative resource due to its superior capital efficiency relative to Battery Storage," said Thomas Triplet, VP of Technology at BluWave-ai. "BESS assets should be deployed secondarily for 'firming' capacity and fast-frequency response (sub-minute) where EV latency (90 seconds) is insufficient. EV capex is paid for by consumers, whereas front-of-the-meter (FOTM) batteries are either paid for by utilities or capitalized by IPPs with utility commits to long term contracts, so EVs are very attractive from a capital angle. Regardless, by combining EV Everywhere with our Energy Storage Autopilot, our platform can aggregate the entire pool of EVs and BESS assets as a large energy storage base readily available for utilities and system operators. Our software system demonstrated the capacity to reduce peak EV charging loads by up to 35 percent and on average by 21.7 percent."

Availability of the Energy Storage Autopilot for FOTM energy storage facilities follows deployment with Area X.O , a multi-sector research and development complex founded by Invest Ottawa, to optimize the performance of grid-scale batteries using BluWave-ai EV Everywhere complemented by BluWave-ai Energy Storage Autopilot to manage grid congestion.

Key Performance Milestones & Findings:

Massive Capital Efficiency: Aggregating EVs was found to be ~55 times more capital-efficient than deploying equivalent utility-scale battery storage.

Infrastructure Deferral: The platform has the potential to deliver an infrastructure deferral value of $2.3M to $7.9M per 1,000 EVs, depending on local grid conditions.

Mitigating the 'Timer Peak': The system achieved 100% target adherence, reducing peak demand by up to 32% by managing the surge caused by EVs scheduling charging at the start of low overnight rate periods.

Consumer Acceptance: By design, satisfying the EV drivers' target departure state of charge at their selected time is primary. Opt-out rates averaged only 4%, confirming high consumer acceptance.

A Call for Regulatory Reform: To accelerate these benefits, BluWave-ai recommends that electricity system operators and provincial regulators (such as the OEB, Régie de l'énergie and BCUC where the largest EV penetration in Canada is) lower market participation thresholds to 100 kW aligning with the North American FERC 2222 standard, allow utilities to capitalize SaaS expenses for NWAs, and utilize direct EV telemetry for Measurement & Verification (M&V).

Patented Innovation at Scale: The EV Everywhere platform is supported by a robust suite of intellectual property that has grown to 51 patents filed internationally, with 13 patents already granted by the USPTO.

Proven Readiness for International Deployment: While currently operationalizing across Canada, the EV Everywhere platform is engineered for global scale-out. This is evidenced by BluWave-ai's strategic collaboration with the Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) , where the platform was deployed to provide direct connectivity to vehicles within DTC's fleet. By leveraging AI to optimize the energy consumption and charging cycles of one of the world's most prominent taxi fleets, BluWave-ai has demonstrated the platform's ability to handle high-utilization commercial assets and diverse international grid requirements. This international experience ensures that EV Everywhere is ready to support utilities in any market transitioning to mass-market electric mobility.

Covering another key aspect of electrification challenging the electrical system, BluWave-ai recently announced the availability of the Data Center Autopilot . In concert with EV Everywhere and the Energy Storage Autopilot, it provides application owners, colocation, and hyperscale data center operators a fast-to-deploy solution to manage their immense and volatile power demands in concert with the dynamics of the local grid load.

"The strain that hyperscale AI is putting on the grid is a major concern for all colocation providers, especially as we commit to meeting aggressive sustainability goals. BluWave-ai's approach is unique because it goes beyond facility-level controls to address the power demands at the rack and application level," said Mike Lalonde, Co-founder at Purecolo." Integrating Data Center Autopilot allows us to provide our customers with a truly granular demand response capability, ensuring we can optimize workloads to align with the grid's real-time cost and carbon intensity. This partnership is a key step for Purecolo to manage volatility, offer superior quality of service, and deliver on our promise of a more efficient, net-zero-ready data center."

For EV Drivers wanting to get on the platform and earn rewards go to: ev-everywhere.ca

Charge when your electricity rates are lowest

Power your drive with cleaner energy

Learn about your energy use with personalized insights

Support the connected grid of the future

Drive more sustainably to earn rewards and give back

For utilities and system operators seeking to manage EVs relative to load and storage, go to: https://www.bluwave-ai.com/ev-everywhere

Contact:

info@bluwave-ai.com

SOURCE: BluWave-ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bluwave-ai-completes-2-years-of-operationalization-of-ev-everywhe-1124794