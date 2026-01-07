Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Closes Sale of Emerald Textiles to PureStar Linen Group

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / An affiliate of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners ("Pacific Avenue") is pleased to announce the sale of Emerald Textiles ("Emerald") to Purestar Linen Group ("PureStar"), a leading North American provider of outsourced laundry services to the hospitality industry.

Emerald is the largest acute care linen service provider in the Western U.S., operating twelve commercial linen processing facilities and three service depots. Emerald provides a full suite of products encompassing traditional linens and add-ons such as mops, mats, and scrubs.

Under Pacific Avenue's ownership since 2017, Emerald was transformed into the leading healthcare service provider in the Western U.S. Pacific Avenue grew the business through four add-on acquisitions, a greenfield expansion, and several large customer wins, while also making Emerald a better business by optimizing its processing footprint, investing in its equipment and facilities, and implementing a process and culture of continuous improvement.

"Emerald exemplifies the Pacific Avenue investment strategy of buying fundamentally good businesses and unlocking value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth," said Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue. "We take pride in Emerald's extraordinary transformation under our ownership. The company capitalized on Pacific Avenue's experience and ability to build industry-leading companies. We congratulate and thank Andy Kratky, Emerald's Chief Executive Officer, and the senior management team for their strategic vision, tremendous execution, and passion."

Andy Kratky added, "Pacific Avenue recognized the potential to create value by investing in our company. Working with Pacific Avenue, we invested significantly in our operations and people, becoming a far better company. We are grateful to Pacific Avenue for providing our team with expertise, capital, and the resources needed to acquire and integrate four acquisitions and greenfield a state-of-the-art facility. We are confident in our growth trajectory and will continue to provide our customers with high levels of quality and customer service."

The transaction closed on December 30, 2025. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BakerHostetler served as legal counsel, Piper Sandler & Co. served as lead financial advisor and Lincoln International, Inc. also served as financial advisor to Pacific Avenue and Emerald with respect to the transaction.

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a global private equity firm, headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Paris, France. The firm is focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience, allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive lasting and strategic change while assisting businesses in reaching their full potential. Pacific Avenue has approximately $3.8 billion of Assets Under Management (AUM) as of September 30, 2025. The members of the Pacific Avenue team have closed over 120 transactions, including over 50 corporate divestitures, across a multitude of industries throughout their combined careers. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

About Emerald Textiles

Emerald is the largest acute care linen service provider in the Western U.S., operating twelve commercial linen processing facilities and three service depots. Emerald provides a full suite of products encompassing traditional linens and add-ons (e.g., mops, mats, scrubs, and isolation gowns) and is committed to providing the best value-proposition to customers through the highest quality and service in its geographies. To learn more, please visit www.emeraldus.com.

