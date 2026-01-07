CAVU Resources, Inc.: CAVU Resources Inc., Formerly Announces The Settlement And Elimination Of Over $2.5 Million Dollars In Prior Debt, And The Spin-Off Of Two Business Models

TULSA, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / CAVU Resources Inc. formerly (Paragon X Holdings, Inc), (OTC:CAVR), CAVU Resources Inc. ("CAVR" or the "Company") announced that it has completed settlements of over $2.5 million dollars in outstanding debt obligations, eliminating significant liabilities and materially improving its balance sheet. CAVR has settled all its creditors with claims under Section 3(a)(10) of the Securities Act of 1933, with remaining debt converted to stock at a fixed price of $.0025 a share to avoid any future related dilution. The Company also announced its intention to issue stock dividends in connection with the restructuring and spin-off of former business units that will create additional value for shareholders and allow the Company to focus on its core business of developing and building undervalued assets along with managing a diversified portfolio of disruptive technology in energy and related digital technology.

The Company's current executive team continues to evaluate and address historical corporate matters while positioning CAVR to focus on streamlined operations and future growth opportunities. As part of this strategy, the Company plans to restructure and spin off (i) its energy and digital asset-related operations, and (ii) the Post.Bid.Ship., Inc. logistics software acquired in 2022, in two separate business units.

Subject to definitive documents, shareholders of record as of January 21, 2026 are expected to receive one share for every 2,050 CAVR shares, on a pro rata basis, in each of the proposed spin-off entities. The Company believes this structure may allow shareholders to independently participate in the potential development of each business while reducing future capital needs and potential dilution at the parent-company level.

After the proposed stock dividends, shareholders will own equity in each of the two new private companies outlined below.

Post.Bid.Ship., Inc.

CAVU has entered a Term Sheet to merge a newly created company, PBS Recon, Inc., with Post.Bid.Ship., Inc. ("PBS"), the creator of the logistics software. PBS Recon, Inc. will receive shares in PBS in connection the Company's debt settlement. Both parties have agreed to settle the $1,000,000 balance still due by creating a dividend and stock exchange of 2,050 CAVR Shares to 1 to for all shareholders of record as of January 21, 2026, subject to FINRA and OTC Markets corporate action processing and applicable notice requirements.

PBS developed the software technology related to transportation management and freight logistics originally created through academic research and testing at the University of Arizona. Historically, the PBS platform supported freight activity for third-party users, and was acquired for cash, note and stock by the Company in 2022 to support its construction division, although the platform was never fully implemented. The Company believes the shipping software may have a broader customer base as shipping providers move to automate antiquated logistics systems that are often still run by facsimile and telephone operators.

The Company believes PBS could address certain operational challenges in the freight and logistics sector through automation and digital workflow. PBS is intended to operate as an asset-based carrier, owning and managing a fleet of trucks that introduces an internal, recurring revenue component. PBS's business will depend on successful software adoption, asset utilization, and access to financing, and may face operational, competitive, and capital-raising risks.

Energy Pulse Inc.

Energy Pulse, Inc., ("EPI") is being formed to pursue opportunities related to the utilization of natural gas and other energy sources to support digital infrastructure, including cryptocurrency mining and high-performance computing applications. The business model is designed to evaluate methods for converting underutilized or stranded energy resources into productive assets.

EPI intends to deploy modular infrastructure near energy sources where economically feasible. Any projected production figures, operational efficiencies, or anticipated outputs are estimates only and are subject to market conditions, regulatory factors, energy availability, equipment performance, and other risks. There is no guarantee of production levels, profitability, or operational scale.

The Company believes that its management team's experience in energy-related operations may support the evaluation and execution of these initiatives; however, all projects remain subject to financing, permitting, market conditions, and execution risk.

Management Statements

"Our focus remains on resolving legacy issues, reducing debt, and aligning our structure with assets that we believe may offer long-term potential," said Billy Robinson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CAVU Resources Inc. "While progress has been made, we remain disciplined and realistic in evaluating future opportunities."

"As we move forward, we intend to evaluate conventional financing structures and seek to avoid, where practicable, funding arrangements that could result in excessive dilution," said David Jose Muñoz Guillioli, President and Chief Financial Officer. "Our objective is to work toward a more sustainable capital strategy, subject to market conditions, availability of capital, and other factors beyond the Company's control."

About CAVU Resources Inc.

CAVU Resources, Inc. is a vertically integrated holding company focused on developing and building undervalued assets and managing a diversified portfolio of disruptive technology, energy, real estate,Bitcoin mining and AI Data centers utilizing both grid electricity, natural gas and solar technology to capture carbon credits with revenue producing opportunities. The Company is a Nevada corporation and was founded in the late nineties. The Company website is www.cavuri.com.

About Post.Bid.Ship., Inc.

PBS provides an integrated logistics and transportation platform designed to streamline freight operations across brokers, carriers, and shippers. The platform incorporates workflow transparency, automated processes, and comprehensive back-office support, including transportation management, documentation, billing, and compliance tools. These functions are designed to reduce operational complexity and manual labor requirements, while allowing users to manage freight activities more efficiently within a centralized system.

In addition to supporting brokers and shippers, PBS's platform is structured to directly enhance carrier operations. The system provides tools intended to simplify onboarding, standardize compliance procedures, and automate document handling and administrative workflows. Carriers utilizing the platform have access to technology for route optimization, dispatch scheduling, driver management, and digital back-office administration. These capabilities are designed to improve asset utilization, reduce operational inefficiencies such as empty mileage, and support more consistent load flow. Faster billing, integrated payment processes, and unified documentation tools further enable carriers to manage operations with fewer resources while maintaining service quality.

PBS also plans to operate as an asset-based carrier, owning and managing a fleet of trucks that introduces an internal, recurring revenue component. Operating a company-controlled fleet is intended to increase service reliability, improve margin capture, and provide PBS with a stable operational foundation that is intended to support long-term planning. The company's asset-based operations could be integrated into the same technology infrastructure used by external carriers, allowing PBS to apply internal performance data to refine dispatching, routing, and load-matching capabilities across the broader network. The PBS website is www.postbidship.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future operations, strategies, financial position, prospects, plans, goals, and objectives, as well as statements containing words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "will," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market conditions, competition, regulatory developments, the Company's ability to successfully execute its growth strategies, dependence on key personnel, economic and business conditions, and general market factors.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company expressly disclaims any liability for any forward-looking statements if actual results differ materially from those anticipated.

Additionally, past performance is not indicative of future results, and there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve the goals or plans described herein.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Billy Robinson, CEO

CAVU Resources Inc.

br@cavuri.com

504-722-7402

SOURCE: CAVU Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cavu-resources-inc.-formerly-paragonx-holdings-inc-cavr-announces-1124876