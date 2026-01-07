Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (FSE: G6H) (OTCQB: GZDIF) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is planning an Induced Polarization (IP) and a diamond drilling program in early 2026 to follow up excellent prior results from both surface sampling and historical drilling at the Sappho Critical Minerals Target (Figure 1). In light of the current escalating metal prices for critical minerals/metals including copper (Cu), platinum (Pt), palladium (Pd), gold (Au) and silver (Ag), the Sappho Skarn/Porphyry Target warrants a new look including follow-up exploration and drilling.

Highlights

The Geological Setting is the East Fault Contact of the Toroda Graben with numerous pyroxenite-monzonite-diorite (older) and younger QFP-diorite (Tertiary) intrusions into intermediate-mafic volcanics along with a complex magnetic feature at the Sappho CG area (Figure 1).

The East and West Faults of the Toroda Graben likely played a role in controlling the Au-Ag mineralization for the Buckhorn Skarn and Mine to the southwest and the Cu-Au-Ag mineralization for the Motherlode/Greyhound skarns to the north (Figure 2).

Skarn and porphyry style alteration and mineralization along with Cu-PGE's-Au-Ag are observed in outcrop and drill core along with a complex magnetic signature in the Main Sappho CG area.

A total of 141 rock grab samples collected during prospecting at the Sappho Target during 2022.

Five (5) new sulphide showings were discovered during the field work, with 4 of the 5 showings yielding rock grab samples with >1% copper (Cu) up to as high as 7.25% Cu (Figure 1 and see Grizzly news release dated November 3 rd , 2022).

, 2022). Historical sampling includes a total of 17 rock grab samples that returned values >1% Cu up to 9.06% Cu, many also with anomalous gold (Au), silver (Ag), platinum (Pt) and palladium (Pd).

A total of 11 samples have yielded >500 parts per billion (ppb) Pt and Pd up to 4.64 grams per tonne (g/t) Pt and up to 2.28 g/t Pd.

The Sappho area is being targeted for copper-gold skarn and porphyry type targets associated with a Jurassic alkalic intrusive complex and several younger diorite intrusions (Figure 1). A total of five new showings of copper oxide mineralization were found during the 2022 program (Figure 1). Previous surface sampling and drilling by Grizzly has yielded significant anomalous copper, gold, silver along with platinum and palladium. Numerous historical and new rock grab samples have yielded greater than 1% Cu, 1 g/t Au, 1 g/t Ag, 1 g/t Pt and 1 g/t Pd (Figure 1).

Historical 2010 drilling by the Company (4 core holes) yielded up to 0.31% Cu, 0.75 g/t Au, 0.34 g/t Pt, 0.39 g/t Pd and 6.57 g/t Ag over 6.5 m core length in skarn at Sappho (in hole 10SP03), including 1 m core length intersections of 3.82 g/t Au and 199 g/t Ag, and in a separate sample 1.83 g/t Pt and 2.09 g/t Pd across 1 m - these results all are associated with >1% Cu in those samples. Drillhole 10SP03 targeted a magnetic anomaly and had no indications of surface mineralization at the time of drilling. One of the new 2022 showings has been found proximal to drillhole 10SP03 and the targeted magnetic anomaly.

Figure 1: Sappho Rock Sampling Summary 2026.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4488/279678_b4d34a77c45589dd_002full.jpg

Brian "Griz" Testo, President & CEO of Grizzly Discoveries, states "New results are providing significant targets indicated by high-grade copper samples at surface. Anomalous geophysics has also outlined multiple new targets across the Sappho Project. Grizzly will continue to define these targets to the drill ready stage for the potential to define new discoveries. I would like to express deep gratitude to our outstanding prospecting team, Sebastian and Cache, for finding new showings at both the Sappho and the Midway Mine."

The Company is continuing with surface exploration in the Greenwood area. Crews from APEX Geoscience Ltd. completed soil and rock sampling in August through to October and the exploration work is ongoing. Work including prospecting, rock and soil sampling has been conducted at targets in the Rock Creek area, the Midway area, the Copper Mountain area, the Overlander-Attwood area and the Sappho area to date (Figure 2). Additional groundwork including ground geophysical surveys are being planned and will comprise IP, magnetics and Loupe electromagnetics (EM) for the Sappho, the Midway and Motherlode areas (Figure 2).

Rock grab (>200 samples) and soil sampling results from the 2025 fieldwork are pending and will be released as they are received.

Figure 2: Exploration Targets 2026.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4488/279678_b4d34a77c45589dd_003full.jpg

Other Exploration Highlights To Date

The Motherlode - Greyhound area is being targeted for skarn copper-gold-silver and precious metal epithermal sulphide mineralization.

Grizzly has an existing Land Use permit to conduct work including additional drilling in the Motherlode - Greyhound area.

The Midway area is being targeted for copper-gold skarn and epithermal gold-silver. The Overlander area is being targeted for mesothermal to epithermal gold-silver mineralization.

The Midway historical mine and immediate area has yielded five selective high grade rock grab samples with between 12.05 g/t Au and 70.8 g/t Au along with five selective rock samples with between 565 g/t Ag and 2,140 g/t Ag (See Grizzly News Release October 17, 2022).

Grizzly recently received a drilling and trenching permit for the Midway Mine area.

Midway Mine and Motherlode Planned Exploration 2026

Land use permits have been received for trenching and drilling at the high-grade Midway Mine area. Ground Geophysical Surveys in the form of IP along with trenching and eventually drilling are being planned for the Midway area in 2026.

Ground geophysical surveys, including IP, are being planned for a number of targets in the Motherlode - Greyhound area for 2026.

Trenching and drilling these additional targets will be financing dependent.

Quality Assurance and Control

Rock and soil samples are being analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Rock grab and rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Michael B. Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo.. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples.

The technical content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo., who is a non-independent Consultant and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on developing its approximately 72,700 ha (approximately 180,000 acres) of precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.

On behalf of the Board,

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Brian Testo, CEO, President

Suite 363-9768 170 Street NW

Edmonton, Alberta T5T 5L4

For further information, please visit our website at www.grizzlydiscoveries.com or contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution concerning forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of Grizzly in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Grizzly's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca. Grizzly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279678

Source: Grizzly Discoveries Inc.