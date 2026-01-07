Lyon-based DOTSun has developed an on-site repair solution for solar panels with degraded backsheets, compatible with PA, PVDF, and PET types. The system uses a compact laminator to apply a protective film to the rear side of the module, reportedly restoring insulation and extending the service life of up to 2,000 panels per site.French startup DOTSun has unveiled an on-site repair solution for solar panels suffering from backsheet degradation. The new system, called DOTSun Extended Life, is compatible with all major backsheet types, including polyamide (PA), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), and ...

