TOKYO, Jan 7, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and TOYOTA RACING GmbH have changed the company name of the European research and development center and subsidiary "TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Europe GmbH" (Cologne, Germany) to "TOYOTA RACING GmbH" and will start to use the new name from January 7, 2026 onwards.TOYOTA RACING GmbH will strengthen the foundation that supports Toyota's technological development in the long term through cutting-edge motorsports technology.Toyota competed in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) as "TOYOTA GAZOO Racing" from 2016 to 2025. Starting from the 2026 season, the team will participate under the new brand "TOYOTA RACING" and will introduce the updated "TR010 HYBRID" Hypercar.The bond between customers and Toyota products will be further strengthened by GAZOO Racing (GR) through activities such as its participation in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) and customer motorsports with the GR YARIS Rally2 and GR Supra GT4. TOYOTA RACING GmbH will continue to support GR's activities by supplying engines for rally vehicles and producing GT4 cars. Going forward, TOYOTA RACING GmbH will promote Toyota's motorsports activities using production vehicles, honing both cars and people in the demanding competitive environment.TOYOTA RACING GmbH will accelerate its contribution to advanced automotive technology, expand the joy of motorsports, and create the future together with new fans and partners.Official Website: http://www.toyota-racing.com/TOYOTA RACING Media Website: http://www.toyota-racing-newsroom.com/