Axen, Syensqo and IFPEN establish new company to produce high performance sulfide solid electrolytes for solid-state batteries in Europe. New company Argylium will develop its electrolyte portfolio at facilities in France.From ESS News Axens Group, Syensqo and public research body IFP Energies nouvelles (IFPEN) have joined forces to launch a new company dedicated to developing electrolytes for solid-state batteries in Europe. Argylium has been established for the development, scaling and commercial demonstration of solid-state battery materials, and the company is expected to focus on industrializing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...