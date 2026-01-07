Andersen Global broadens its Latin American platform through a Collaboration Agreement with Monterrey-based law firm González-Paullada Domínguez (GPD), further strengthening the organization's coverage in Mexico.

Founded in 2021, GPD offers comprehensive services across transactional and litigation matters. The firm advises clients across sectors-including manufacturing, real estate, insurance, information technology, mining, and banking-on corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions, foreign investment, commercial contracts, regulatory compliance, and ongoing legal audits. GPD also represents clients in complex civil and commercial litigation, arbitration, and insolvency proceedings.

"Monterrey is a major economic hub where local credibility and deep relationships are essential, particularly for foreign investors seeking to enter the market," said Alfonso González-Paullada Guerrero, founder and managing partner of GPD. "By collaborating with Andersen Global, we strengthen our ability to work synergistically with the other member firms and collaborating firms across the country, combining our local insight with their expertise. Together, we can provide clients with coordinated, multidimensional support that reflects the realities of Mexico's evolving business landscape."

"Our collaboration with GPD further reinforces our presence in one of Latin America's most dynamic markets," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "GPD's sector experience and relationship-driven approach complement our existing tax, legal, and valuation capabilities in Mexico and enhance our ability to serve clients with truly integrated solutions. Together, we are continuing to build a stronger platform in Mexico that supports both local and cross-border clients as they navigate increasingly complex business and regulatory environments."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

