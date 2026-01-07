Business Worldwide Magazine Welcome their Latest Global Corporate Excellence Award Winners

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) are delighted to announce the recipients of their 2025 Global Corporate Excellence Awards.

The Awards attract strong competition from companies of varying sizes and sectors worldwide. Winners are selected through a rigorous assessment process, with nominations submitted by customers, peers and industry colleagues across the Americas, Africa, Asia Pacific, Scandinavia and Europe. This international reach reflects the truly global scope of the businesses recognised, with some identified through independent research and evaluation.

Alongside corporate honours, the 2025 Awards also recognised a significant number of individual leaders, celebrating personal excellence, strategic vision and leadership impact across a wide range of industries.

At the same time, there was no particular sector which stole the show. Finance, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and Retail all regularly make an appearance in these Awards, and this year was no exception as far as the judging panel was concerned. In addition, Consulting and IT also featured heavily.

Acknowledging the recipients of the Global Corporate Excellence Awards, BWM spokesman Robert Weinberg offered his congratulations.

He said: "Success in a potentially unstable global economy is never easy. It was a year in which increased exporting costs threatened many companies, with some corporate boards even questioning long-term sustainability. Others, however, responded decisively - demonstrating innovation by reshaping supply chains and adapting their products or services to meet changing demands.

"In the end, those organisations and leaders willing to think creatively and act decisively are the ones that succeed. All of our winners have demonstrated these qualities in abundance. We congratulate them on their achievements and look forward to seeing them continue to perform at the highest level."

Other qualities that the BWM judging panel looked for among winning organisations and individuals included tenacity in the face of challenging conditions, strong leadership and impressive sustainability credentials. Ethical governance and meaningful engagement with local or sector-based communities were also key considerations.

More information on the Awards and the companies and individuals recognised can be found here: https://www.bwmonline.com/2025-global-corporate-excellence-awards-winners/

