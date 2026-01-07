Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.01.2026 15:36 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Business Worldwide Magazine Welcome their Latest Global Corporate Excellence Award Winners

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) are delighted to announce the recipients of their 2025 Global Corporate Excellence Awards.

The Awards attract strong competition from companies of varying sizes and sectors worldwide. Winners are selected through a rigorous assessment process, with nominations submitted by customers, peers and industry colleagues across the Americas, Africa, Asia Pacific, Scandinavia and Europe. This international reach reflects the truly global scope of the businesses recognised, with some identified through independent research and evaluation.

Alongside corporate honours, the 2025 Awards also recognised a significant number of individual leaders, celebrating personal excellence, strategic vision and leadership impact across a wide range of industries.

At the same time, there was no particular sector which stole the show. Finance, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and Retail all regularly make an appearance in these Awards, and this year was no exception as far as the judging panel was concerned. In addition, Consulting and IT also featured heavily.

Acknowledging the recipients of the Global Corporate Excellence Awards, BWM spokesman Robert Weinberg offered his congratulations.

He said: "Success in a potentially unstable global economy is never easy. It was a year in which increased exporting costs threatened many companies, with some corporate boards even questioning long-term sustainability. Others, however, responded decisively - demonstrating innovation by reshaping supply chains and adapting their products or services to meet changing demands.

"In the end, those organisations and leaders willing to think creatively and act decisively are the ones that succeed. All of our winners have demonstrated these qualities in abundance. We congratulate them on their achievements and look forward to seeing them continue to perform at the highest level."

Other qualities that the BWM judging panel looked for among winning organisations and individuals included tenacity in the face of challenging conditions, strong leadership and impressive sustainability credentials. Ethical governance and meaningful engagement with local or sector-based communities were also key considerations.

More information on the Awards and the companies and individuals recognised can be found here: https://www.bwmonline.com/2025-global-corporate-excellence-awards-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact
David Jones
Awards Department
E: david@bwmonline.com
W: www.bwmonline.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/business-worldwide-magazine-welcome-their-latest-global-corporate-excellence-award-winners-302655229.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.