Hong Kong, SAR--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - GitMind, a cross-platform tool for visual thinking and knowledge organization, has expanded its AI-powered capabilities with the introduction of the AI Book Summarizer. The platform already supports features such as document summarization, flowcharts, mind maps, infographic generation, and more. The new tool reinforces GitMind's goal to simplify the processing of large amounts of text.

Summarize Books Online with Al

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11580/279700_75dabf4c74100bf7_001full.jpg

Users of the AI Book Summarizer can upload a book, research paper, or long document - in formats like PDF, EPUB, DOC, TXT - and quickly obtain a structured summary. This feature helps readers save time, enabling students, researchers, and professionals to grasp the core ideas without reading every page, and making it easier to review, study, or present key insights.

According to GitMind's product team, the objective behind the AI Book Summarizer is to bridge lengthy written materials and clear, accessible understanding. By transforming dense text into concise summaries and visual maps, GitMind seeks to reduce the effort required for note-taking, comprehension, and information sharing - making knowledge more manageable for a wide range of users.

Users of the AI Book Summarizer

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11580/279700_75dabf4c74100bf7_002full.jpg

With this release, GitMind further enriches its suite of AI-assisted tools - from mind maps and flowcharts to infographics and document summarization - providing a unified platform for managing ideas, reading materials, and research.

For those eager to explore the advanced capabilities of GitMind AI Book Summarizer, the feature can be accessed at https://gitmind.com/book-summarizer.

About GitMind

GitMind is a cross-platform AI-powered tool for mind mapping, flowcharts, whiteboarding, and diagramming. It enables users to transform text, documents, spreadsheets, videos, and other inputs into structured visual maps - supporting collaboration, efficient knowledge organization, and creative thinking.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279700

Source: Kinfoome Presswire