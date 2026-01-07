Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC: Asplundh Announces Leadership Change for Asplundh Infrastructure Group

Company names Dennis MacAleese COO of Asplundh Infrastructure Group

WILLOW GROVE, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Asplundh Infrastructure Group (AIG), a division of the Asplundh family of companies, is pleased to announce the promotion of Dennis MacAleese to Chief Operating Officer. In his expanded role, Dennis will continue to oversee AIG's construction operations and now also assume responsibility for Asplundh Engineering Services. He will continue to report directly to Brent Asplundh, President, Asplundh Infrastructure Group.

Dennis joined AIG in 2024 as Executive Vice President, bringing more than 25 years of leadership experience in the utilities and energy sectors, most recently as Executive Vice President of Western Operations at MasTec. His background includes senior roles at Primoris Services Corporation and Pacific Gas & Electric, where he built a reputation for driving operational excellence, safety performance, and customer-focused innovation.

Throughout his career, Dennis has led large, complex organizations through transformation and growth - always with a focus on collaboration, efficiency, and sustainable performance. His leadership has been instrumental in strengthening AIG's construction business and advancing our One Asplundh strategy to deliver integrated, high-quality infrastructure solutions to our customers.

"This change supports the tremendous growth we see in infrastructure related services - construction, engineering, and highway intelligent traffic solutions and lighting. Dennis brings more than 25 years in the utility and energy sectors and a proven track record of leading high performing teams and responding to evolving market demands," said Brent Asplundh, President of Asplundh Infrastructure Group.

"For more than 95 years, Asplundh has provided safe, efficient, and innovative line clearance and infrastructure services for our utility industry partners. Our people are our greatest strength and our continued investment in their career development is an indication of that," he said.

Asplundh Infrastructure Group is organized as a team of companies offering its customers a streamlined way to access a broad range of services including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground power systems, roadway lighting, traffic signals and intelligent transportation systems, testing and commissioning, pole inspection and treatment, automated meter reading/advanced metering infrastructure deployments, and storm and emergency recovery.

Today, as a leading provider of infrastructure solutions, we are helping utilities, power producers and energy-intensive customers across the nation address their most challenging infrastructure needs.

Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC is a family-owned and managed company headquartered just outside of Philadelphia in Willow Grove, PA. Its One Asplundh approach provides a single point of contact to an extensive range of vegetation management, utility infrastructure, digital innovation and storm/emergency restoration services to utilities, municipalities, power producers and other commercial and industrial customers. Asplundh employs approximately 36,000 throughout the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Learn more at www.asplundh.com.

