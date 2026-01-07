Biometric Identity Verification Market worth $17.81 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Biometric Identity Verification Market is projected to grow from USD 8.88 billion in 2025 to USD 17.81 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period.

Browse 400 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Biometric Identity Verification Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Biometric Identity Verification Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019-2030

2019-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 8.88 billion

USD 8.88 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 17.81 billion

USD 17.81 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 14.9%

Biometric Identity Verification Market Trends & Insights:

This growth is driven by rising identity fraud, stricter KYC/AML mandates, and the rapid expansion of digital onboarding across the BFSI, government, and telecom sectors.

By component, the software segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period with a high CAGR of 16.5%.

By technology, the iris recognition segment will grow faster with a CAGR of 15.2%.

By organization size, the SMEs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.5%.

By authentication type, the single-factor authentication segment is expected to hold the largest market size.

By region, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

This growth is driven by rising identity fraud, stricter KYC/AML mandates, and the rapid expansion of digital onboarding across the BFSI, government, and telecom sectors. Advancements in AI-powered biometrics, including 3D facial recognition, liveness detection, and neural-network-based matching, are improving accuracy and spoof resistance. The shift toward zero-trust architectures and contactless authentication is further accelerating adoption, particularly for remote verification and high-assurance access control. Vendors are integrating multimodal biometrics, edge processing, and real-time decision engines to deliver scalable, compliant, and secure verification workflows.

Based on component, the software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The software segment will grow fastest in the Biometric Identity Verification Market, driven by rapid advances in AI/ML-based matching algorithms, liveness detection, and automated identity verification platforms. As identity fraud becomes more sophisticated, organizations are prioritizing software-driven biometric tools that deliver higher accuracy, stronger spoof resistance, and real-time decisioning. Cloud-based verification platforms, multimodal biometric engines, and Automated Biometric Identification Systems (ABIS) are gaining traction for their scalability and seamless integration with digital onboarding, mobile apps, and enterprise authentication workflows. The shift toward remote identity proofing, digital KYC, and zero-trust security architectures is further accelerating demand for biometric software. This software enables enterprises to enhance fraud detection, ensure regulatory compliance, and deliver frictionless user experiences across digital channels.

The gaming & gambling vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The gaming & gambling segment is poised to grow fastest as operators adopt biometric identity verification to strengthen age verification, prevent identity fraud, and meet stringent regulatory and anti-money laundering requirements. With the rapid expansion of online betting, digital casinos, and mobile gaming platforms, biometric verification provides a secure, frictionless method for user onboarding, payment authorization, and account authentication. Advanced facial recognition, liveness detection, and behavioral biometrics are increasingly integrated to detect bots, impersonation attempts, and multi-account fraud. As regulatory bodies tighten compliance standards and demand more robust identity proofing, gaming operators are turning to biometric solutions. These solutions enhance platform integrity, reduce fraud losses, and create secure, trustworthy digital gaming environments.

By region, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the Biometric Identity Verification Market, driven by a strong technological ecosystem, early adoption of AI-driven biometrics, and a high regulatory focus on secure digital identity controls. Enterprises across BFSI, government, healthcare, and telecom are rapidly deploying biometric solutions to combat identity fraud, enhance KYC/AML compliance, and secure remote onboarding. The region is also seeing a rising volume of sophisticated impersonation attacks, synthetic identities, and deepfake-driven fraud. These trends are accelerating investment in advanced facial recognition, liveness detection, multimodal biometrics, and real-time identity proofing platforms. Additionally, the widespread integration of biometrics into mobile banking, e-government services, border security, and workforce authentication further strengthens North America's dominance. This is supported by continuous innovation from leading biometric technology vendors and robust cybersecurity mandates.

Top Companies in Biometric Identity Verification Market:

The Top Companies in Biometric Identity Verification Market include IDEMIA (France), NEC Corporation (Japan), Thales (France), HID Global (US), Entrust (US), GBG (UK), Innovatrics (Slovakia), Sumsub (UK), Aware, Inc. (US), Cognitec Systems (Germany), Daon (US), Mitek Systems (US), Persona (US), Neurotechnology (Lithuania), and ZKTeco (US).

