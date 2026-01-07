Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
WKN: 867679 | ISIN: US6934751057 | Ticker-Symbol: PNP
Stuttgart
07.01.26 | 16:03
184,00 Euro
-1,60 % -3,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
07.01.2026 16:14 Uhr
69 Leser
LINGA LLC, an Indirect Subsidiary of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Introduces Refreshed Brand Identity, Signaling a Bold Future for Restaurant and Retail Innovation

The updated visuals support a heightened POS focus and sets the stage for the next chapter of LINGA

NAPLES, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / LINGA, an innovator in cloud-based point of sale technology, is starting 2026 with an elevated new look and a bigger vision for the future. The company has officially unveiled a refreshed brand identity featuring a new crisp color palettes, refined typography, a redesigned logo, and a completely rebuilt website thoughtfully designed around today's operators.

This transformation reflects more than a new aesthetic. It represents LINGA's continued commitment to leading the evolution of POS technology for both restaurants and retail. With the brand's expansion into new markets, LINGA has begun shifting from the term Restaurant Operating System to a broader, more inclusive Point of Sale positioning, recognizing the introduction of its Retail solutions.

The new visual identity is built to align with LINGA's innovative capabilities, including a comprehensive cloud POS, scalable features, and real-time data powering more informed business decisions. The redesigned website provides easier navigation, clear product information, and a more intuitive path to support and resources.

Highlights of the new LINGA brand experience include:

  • Updated brand and logo aligned with modern simplicity and technology

  • A new website that is faster, more informative, and easier to explore

  • Visual clarity that reflects LINGA's innovation and long term growth strategy

  • Unified messaging designed to support both restaurant and retail customers

Operators already familiar with LINGA will continue receiving the same reliable service, continuous software enhancements, and industry leading support they depend on. The elevated design brings the brand experience up to the level of the technology behind it.

New look. Same dedication. Bigger vision. Welcome to the next chapter of LINGA.

To learn more about LINGA and explore the new website, visit www.lingapos.com.

About LINGA

LINGA is a cloud-based business platform designed to help restaurants and retail businesses operate and grow with ease. From front-of-house to the back-office, LINGA streamlines every aspect of your operations from order management to inventory tracking, staff scheduling, and more - all in one system.

Providing flexible payment solutions for fast, secure transactions, including gift cards, credit, EMV, QR codes, EBT, and more. Our team works closely with hospitality and retail businesses nationwide, giving us insights to help your business run smoothly, whether you manage one location or many. With LINGA, you save time and focus on what matters most: your customers.

CONTACT:

Kenedy Musante
Marketing Coordinator, LINGA
KMusante@lingaros.com

SOURCE: Linga



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/linga-llc-an-indirect-subsidiary-of-the-pnc-financial-services-gr-1123541

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
