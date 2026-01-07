Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Acquires Jazzware, Expanding Its Hospitality Technology Portfolio

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and long-term development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Jazzware, a U.S.-based provider of mission-critical hospitality communications and guest experience software.

Founded in the early 2000s, Jazzware delivers a specialized software platform that enables hospitality operators, service providers, and hotel brands to manage and monetize voice, messaging, emergency services, and guest communications across on-premises and cloud environments. Its solutions are deeply integrated with leading PBX, PMS, and hospitality technology ecosystems, serving hotels, resorts, and managed properties globally.

With this acquisition, Valsoft strengthens its presence in hospitality and communications-focused vertical software markets, expanding its portfolio of mission-critical solutions supporting hotel operations and guest experience management.

"Jazzware has built a highly specialized and resilient platform that plays a critical role in hotel operations," said Ray Mohsenin, Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at Aspire Software. "The company's deep domain expertise, long-standing customer relationships, and integration within the hospitality technology ecosystem make Jazzware a strong fit within Aspire's portfolio. We look forward to supporting the team as they continue to build on the solid foundation already in place."

"Joining Valsoft and Aspire Software provides Jazzware with a long-term partner that understands the importance of stability, continuity, and customer trust," said Thomas Clancy, CEO & Chairman at Jazzware. "This partnership allows us to continue serving our customers with the same focus and reliability they expect, while benefiting from additional resources to support our next phase of growth."

Jazzware will continue to operate autonomously, with its leadership team and employees remaining in place. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, the company will join Aspire Software, an operating group of Valsoft, benefiting from shared expertise, operational support, and long-term investment - while preserving its entrepreneurial culture and strong customer focus.

Valsoft Corporation was represented internally by Louis-Philippe Lacasse (Senior Legal Counsel), David Felicissimo (General Counsel), and Elisa Macron (Paralegal). Jazzware was represented by Stormoen Law.

About Jazzware

Jazzware is a provider of hospitality communications and guest services software, enabling service providers and hotel operators to deliver, manage, and monetize voice, messaging, emergency, and guest experience services. Its platform supports cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments and integrates with leading hospitality and telecommunications ecosystems. Jazzware serves customers across North America and international markets. Learn more at www.jazzware.com.

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth. For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

