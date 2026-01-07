EDGE Surgical Launches Universal Depth Gauge - A Breakthrough in Orthopedics

BURLINGTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / EDGE Surgical, Inc, the innovative brand behind the world's only electronic depth gauge for orthopedic surgery, today announced the launch of a Universal Depth Gauge compatible with all major orthopedic plating systems. With patent-pending dynamic calibration technology, the Ortho EDG is the world's first depth gauge to work with every major plating system - a quantum leap forward in depth gauge technology.

The Universal Depth Gauge furthers the EDGE Surgical mission to modernize the depth gauge. Ortho EDG fully eliminates a point of infection risk with single-use sterility, enhances workflow efficiency, and prevents costly procedure delays. Its high-precision digital display and patented hook provide the consistency and ease of use surgeons have long desired.

Traditional depth gauges, limited to specific screw sizes and plating systems, force hospitals to maintain dozens of system-specific instruments. This leads to inefficiency, confusion, and risk in managing devices that are notoriously difficult to sterilize effectively.

Universal Compatibility

With the click of a button, Ortho EDG now functions as a universal depth gauge, delivering accurate measurements regardless of manufacturer. The Universal Depth Gauge can be easily calibrated to any plating system from major manufacturers, including Depuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Acumed, Paragon 28, Globus, Skeletal Dynamics, Arthrex, Medartis, Trimed, Conventus Flower Orthopedics, and more.

The Universal Depth Gauge "simplifies surgical workflow, reduces bioburden contamination risk, and keeps the Operating Room running on time," says Leo Carayannopoulos, CEO of EDGE Surgical. "This saves hospitals money and improves patient outcomes. Adopting EDG just makes sense."

An Emerging Standard of Care

The launch of the Universal Depth Gauge comes amid strong commercial momentum for EDGE Surgical, as the Ortho EDG is quickly becoming a nationwide standard of care. The company reports rapid sales growth and increasing adoption across major hospitals and health systems, expanding its salesforce and distributor footprint to meet accelerating demand.

With the release of the Universal Depth Gauge, hospitals can now fully replace their standard depth gauges - saving time, money, and frustration while eliminating a point of infection risk.

"Our growth reflects a fundamental shift in expectations," says Carayannopoulos. "Hospitals are starting to realize analog depth gauges are an outdated tool. They can be inaccurate and they're difficult to sterilize, creating risk of secondary infections. Our latest development - dynamic calibration - empowers hospitals to replace all their depth gauges, keep the OR running on time, and bring secondary infection risk due to depth gauges to zero."

About EDGE Surgical

EDGE Surgical reduces risks and delays in Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) surgeries. Its flagship product, the Electronic Depth Gauge (Ortho EDG) saves time, saves money, and prevents infections, removing risks associated with traditional reusable depth gauges. The EDG, universally compatible with all major plate and screw systems, uses a digital display and patented hook to deliver consistent and accurate results every time. The single-use device is sterile packaged, eliminating any risk of biocontamination.

EDG delivers benefits across the organization by reducing unplanned tray replacement orders for supply chain, relieving SPD of cleaning duties for a difficult instrument, lowering secondary infection liability risk, and helping OR leadership stay on schedule.

EDGE Surgical, Inc. is not endorsed by or affiliated with any plating system manufacturer.

Media Contact

Will Maris

Director of Marketing

EDGE Surgical, Inc.

will@edgesurgical.com

10 Burlington Mall Rd., Suite 206

Burlington, MA 01803

SOURCE: EDGE Surgical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/edge-surgical-launches-universal-depth-gauge-a-breakthrough-in-orthop-1124634