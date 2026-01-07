Hiru Corp.: AMEEREX Enters Strategic Partnership With Patagonia Lithium, Gaining Exposure to Inferred and Indicated 551,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent JORC-Validated Lithium Resource by WSP Australia

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / AMEEREX Corporation ("Ameerex" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Patagonia Lithium Limited (ASX:PL3), working towards securing a material economic interest in a world-class lithium brine resource located in Argentina's Lithium Triangle, one of the most important lithium-producing regions globally.

The announcement follows Patagonia Lithium's disclosure of a Significant Maiden Inferred resource and follow up JORC Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate at its flagship Formentera Lithium Brine Project, totaling a maiden resource over the whole project of 3.816 million tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) and an updated drainable resource in July 2025 of indicated and inferred 551,000 tonnes of LCE as a pumpable brine resource.

At current lithium carbonate prices of approximately US$13,000 per tonne, the drainable resource represents an estimated in-ground value of approximately US$7 billion at 100% extraction. Ekosolve Pty Ltd was able to extract 92.1% in pilot plant studies (www.ekosolve.com.au).

The lithium carbonate market is set for strong growth, with annual growth rates (CAGR - compound annual growth rate) projected between 13% to over 23% from 2025 to 2030 (researchandmarkets.com May 2025).

JORC-Validated, Tier-1 Lithium Asset

According to Patagonia Lithium's JORC-compliant ASX technical disclosures, the Formentera Project demonstrates characteristics consistent with large, long-life lithium brine systems, including:

3.816 million tonnes LCE (JORC Inferred) -Announcement ASX "Significant Maiden JORC Lithium Inferred Resource of 3.8 million tonnes LCE" Jan 21, 2025.

ASX Announcement August 22,2025 "Lithium Carbonate Equivalent Mineral Resource Estimate increased by 319% to 551,000T".

Lithium grades up to 1,122 ppm near surface and approximately 580 ppm at depth - 4 wells drilled - average is 296ppm lithium and fifth currently being drilled to 400m.

Thick, laterally continuous brine aquifers with high porosity (11.76%) twice that of other salt lakes (salars) in the region.

An estimated 551,000 tonnes inferred and indicated of extractable LCE, supporting a multi-decade production profile at 10,000 tonnes per annum.

The resource has been defined over a limited area, indicating substantial potential for future expansion through additional drilling.

Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Validation

A key differentiator of the Formentera Project is its successful validation using Ekosolve Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology which has been proven on six other salars, geothermal and oil field brines.

Pilot testing utilizing Ekosolve DLE technology on Formentera brines has demonstrated:

Lithium recovery exceeding 92%

Production of 99.5-99.98% battery-grade lithium carbonate

Low water consumption and high solvent reagent recovery (99.7%)

Exceptional extraction of lithium from high magnesium-bearing brines

This validation materially reduces technical risk and supports an accelerated development timeline compared to conventional lithium brine projects.

Clear Development Strategy

Patagonia Lithium has outlined a staged development plan beginning with a 1,000-tonne-per-annum demonstration plant, followed by expansion toward commercial-scale production of approximately 10,000 tonnes per annum.

At commercial scale and prevailing lithium prices, the project has the potential to generate annual revenues approaching US$100 million (at 10,000 tonnes production), subject to final engineering, permitting, and market conditions.

Economic Participation and Capital Role

Under the partnership framework:

Ameerex has the opportunity to secure a material equity interest at the Patagonia Lithium listed company level on ASX.

Ameerex will be offered to participate at project-level

Investment structures established to advance individual lithium developments

Ameerex will act as capital sponsor, providing structured financing packages sourced through its ownership group

For transparency, Ameerex's participation includes:

A 10% equity interest in Patagonia Lithium Limited through private placements and on-market acquisitions, and

Up to a 50% interest in each separate project-level investment, such as its Rare Earths deposit in Brazil structured independently from the PL3 parent company.

Strategic Impact

This partnership positions Ameerex as an emerging participant in the global lithium supply chain, aligning the Company with:

A JORC-validated, Tier-1 lithium resource

Advanced DLE extraction technology

Argentina's Lithium Triangle, a core jurisdiction for battery materials

A scalable development pathway supported by disciplined capital deployment

Experienced and well credentialled Directors, Senior Geologist and Chemical Engineers to drive the strategy.

About Patagonia Lithium (ASX: PL3)

Patagonia Lithium Limited is an ASX-listed lithium exploration and development company focused on lithium brine projects in Argentina's Lithium Triangle. Its flagship Formentera Project is supported by a Indicated and Inferred JORC Mineral Resource Estimate and a defined pathway toward DLE-based production.

About AMEEREX Corporation

AMEEREX Corporation is a U.S.-based strategic investment and resource development company with a diversified portfolio spanning critical minerals, precious metals, and energy assets.

The Company's interests include lithium projects in South America, the Corcoran Canyon Silver-Gold Project in North America, the Balfour Copper-Cobalt Project in Australia, and selected oil and gas assets in North America. AMEEREX focuses on disciplined capital deployment, project-level partnerships, and building long-term value across multiple commodity cycles.

