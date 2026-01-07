4.4 Million at Risk: Action Against Hunger Responds to Somalia's Worsening Drought

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Action Against Hunger

The Drought Crisis in Somalia

Somalia is facing a catastrophic drought emergency, with millions of people at risk of hunger, malnutrition, and preventable death. Consecutive poor rainy seasons have left communities struggling to access food and water, pushing the country into one of its most severe humanitarian crises in recent years. The Federal Government of Somalia has declared a national drought emergency due to the scale and urgency of the situation.

According to the latest IPC analysis, approximately 4.4 million people are projected to face severe acute food insecurity between October and December 2025. Of these, an estimated 1.85 million children under the age of five are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition through July 2026. With the next rainy season not expected until April 2026, the months ahead are critical to preventing avoidable loss of life.

Humanitarian Consequences of Drought

Drought events have nearly tripled over the last thirty years, according to the Somali government, due to climate change impacting La Niña weather patterns. La Niña carries significant importance for Somalia's agricultural sector, which makes up 80% of the country's employment. When extended dry seasons delay harvests and harm soil health, the entire country's economy and food security is damaged. Families are left with impossible choices like skipping meals or drinking from unclean water sources to get by until the delayed rains finally arrive

The humanitarian consequences are severe. Malnutrition rises, especially among vulnerable populations like children under the age of five. Malnutrition can have lasting impacts on children's physical and cognitive development, while widespread food insecurity can destabilize entire communities and exacerbate the challenge of chronic hunger. Waterborne diseases also increase, and many families are forced to travel long distances in search of water, increasing the risk of illness and other dangers. With health needs rapidly climbing, health services become overwhelmed and struggle to meet the needs of the millions of families. Between 2022 and 2024, UNICEF estimated that 71,000 people in Somalia died due to drought-related causes.

If urgent interventions are not scaled up, the coming months could see preventable deaths among children and vulnerable populations, as well as displacement that disrupts communities and strains social systems.

Action Against Hunger's Response

Action Against Hunger has been working in Somalia since 1992, building strong relationships with the communities and local partners that enable us to quickly respond to the greatest needs in times of emergency. Our teams are on the ground, providing water, nutrition, and health support, and working closely with local partners to maximize impact.

1. Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH)

Access to safe water is critical in a drought, and Action Against Hunger is prioritizing emergency water provision. Our teams are trucking water to communities facing acute shortages and investing in sustainable water systems to ensure longer-term access.

In addition, hygiene kits are being distributed, containing essentials such as soap and water purification tablets, helping prevent disease outbreaks that often accompany water scarcity. By ensuring both availability and safety of water, these interventions help prevent dehydration, illness, and further vulnerability.

2. Health and Nutrition

Malnutrition is an emergency within the drought crisis. Action Against Hunger supports local health facilities and works closely with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to deliver life-saving nutrition services.

Interventions include the treatment of severe acute malnutrition and the provision of primary healthcare services, addressing both immediate and underlying causes of malnutrition. By combining treatment with system strengthening, the organization helps communities not only survive the crisis but also build resilience against future shocks.

3. Partnership and Consortium Work

No organization can respond alone. Action Against Hunger leads a wide network of partners to scale impact and reach as many families as possible. Through initiatives such as the Caafimaad Plus consortium, joint programming enables the delivery of coordinated services, from health care to nutrition support, ensuring that aid reaches those most in need efficiently and effectively.

Funding Gap and the Call for Urgent Action

Despite the massive scale of need, funding for the humanitarian response remains dangerously low. Only a quarter of Somalia's 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan has been funded, limiting the ability of organizations to deliver life-saving interventions. Without rapid and substantial funding, the risk of avoidable deaths rises exponentially.

The next four months are crucial. With rains not expected until April 2026, strong action is needed to prevent a catastrophic spike in hunger and malnutrition. Action Against Hunger's interventions are already saving lives, but these efforts must be matched with adequate funding and global attention to avert widespread tragedy.

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 26.5 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,500+ dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

