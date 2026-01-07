Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - SOLAKAKA, a gaming peripherals brand, today announced the E9 PRO, the new 45° vertical ergonomic MMO mouse designed for marathon work and gaming sessions. Billed as "Your Best Grip for Work and Victory," the E9 PRO blends comfort and precision in one device. Its angled vertical form holds the hand in a natural handshake position, which studies show can reduce discomfort and wrist pronation without sacrificing tracking performance. Combined with a high-performance sensor and a cluster of thumb buttons, this design promises both ease of use and gaming-grade control even during extended play.

The SOLAKAKA E9 Pro features a 45° ergonomic vertical design and an MMO-focused thumb button layout, engineered for long gaming and work sessions.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/279588_f4e4f9317470983e_002full.jpg

Ergonomics Designed for Endurance

The E9 Pro's 45° vertical form factor is engineered to reduce wrist pronation and forearm strain, helping users maintain a more natural hand posture during long hours of use. Grip contours, button positioning, and surface textures were refined through more than 300 hours of ergonomic and player testing.

High-Performance Core for Gaming and Productivity

Powered by a PAW3395 gaming-grade optical sensor, the E9 Pro delivers precise tracking and low-latency performance. With tri-mode connectivity-USB-C wired, 2.4GHz wireless, and Bluetooth-the mouse supports seamless switching between multiple devices. A built-in 1000mAh battery ensures extended usage without frequent charging.

Target Audience & Use Cases

The SOLAKAKA E9 Pro is designed for:

MMO and RPG gamers managing complex skill rotations and long play sessions

Hardcore PC gamers seeking precision, consistency, and low latency

Hybrid work-and-play users who need one mouse for both productivity and gaming

Users sensitive to wrist strain looking for a long-term ergonomic solution

Crowdfunding Campaign & Pricing

The SOLAKAKA E9 Pro Kickstarter campaign aims to raise USD 150,000-200,000 to support mass production, quality control, and global fulfillment.

Campaign duration: One month

One month Estimated delivery: 1-1.5 months after campaign completion

Mass production is scheduled to begin immediately following the campaign https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/818470634/solakaka-e9-pro-your-best-grip-for-work-and-victory?ref=dybwqc.

Founding Team & Company Background

SOLAKAKA is a boutique gaming hardware brand focused on ergonomic comfort and performance. The founding team combines expertise in industrial design, hardware engineering, and competitive gaming. Many members are gamers themselves, and they drove development through extensive real-world testing. According to the company, the vertical grip angle, thumb button layout, and overall form factor were refined over hundreds of hours of hands-on feedback. In short, SOLAKAKA's products emerge from a player-driven R&D process: engineering and design teams work closely with pro gamers to ensure the hardware truly meets the demands of long-term use without compromising precision.

Development Timeline

Product Concept & Research - Completed

Industrial Design & Ergonomic Testing - Completed

Engineering Prototypes & Internal Testing - Completed

Kickstarter Launch - January 6, 2025

Mass Production - Immediately after campaign

Estimated Delivery to Backers - 1-1.5 months post-campaign

Social Media

X / Twitter: https://x.com/SOLAKAKA2024

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/solakaka2024/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SOLAKAKA_Official

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SOLAKAKAgear/

About the company: SOLAKAKA is a gaming peripherals brand focused on ergonomic design and performance-driven hardware. The founding team brings experience in hardware engineering, industrial design, and competitive gaming. Through extensive testing and player feedback, SOLAKAKA aims to develop input devices that support long-term comfort without compromising precision.

Video URL: https://youtu.be/M2nbfOcmebw

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279588

Source: Plentisoft