WKN: A41HAW | ISIN: IE000UPDVNX9 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.01.26 | 17:07
32,360 US-Dollar
+66,98 % +12,980
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.01.2026 17:02 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SMX Public Limited: Dude, Where's My Weed?

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Cannabis has officially grown up. Somewhere between legalization and lab testing, weed went from "don't ask questions" to "please submit your documentation in triplicate." And yet, tracking it all has remained surprisingly messy.

That's where SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) comes in.

Instead of relying on labels, QR codes, or databases that can get lost, SMX embeds an invisible molecular identity directly into cannabis packaging. Think of it as a microscopic ID card that never falls off, never smudges, and definitely doesn't forget where it's been.

Right now, most cannabis tracking lives in spreadsheets and software, not in the product itself. If something goes missing or a question comes up, everyone starts digging through records. SMX flips that script. With its technology, the identity travels with the product from cultivation to distribution to retail.

Translation: your weed doesn't wander off without a paper trail.

The same system also works for food packaging and recycled plastics, meaning the tech that can prove your snack wrapper is legit can also confirm your cannabis is exactly what the label says it is.

For consumers, nothing looks different. No blinking lights. No talking containers. Just a little extra peace of mind that what you're buying is real, regulated, and accounted for.

So if you ever find yourself wondering, "dude, where's my weed?" - don't worry. SMX already knows.

Contact:

Jeremy Murphy
jeremymurphy@me.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dude-wheres-my-weed-relax-smx-knows-1124935

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
