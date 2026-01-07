Michael P. McCarthy Named Principal at Sterling Organization

Mr. McCarthy has been an integral member of the team at Sterling since joining the firm 20 years ago. He most recently served as Senior Managing Director of Fund Management and Analytics.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Sterling Organization ("Sterling"), a vertically integrated private equity real estate investment firm headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, is pleased to announce that Michael P. McCarthy has become a Principal of the Firm. Mr. McCarthy has been an integral member of the team at Sterling since joining the firm 20 years ago. He most recently served as Senior Managing Director of Fund Management and Analytics, a department formed under his leadership in 2018. Mr. McCarthy, who sits on all seven of the firm's Fund Investment Committees, will now serve as a Principal of the firm and will help strategically lead and guide the firm along with the firm's other four Principals.

"As a partnership group, we are honored to welcome Mike. He is a person I know well, having worked alongside him for two decades. I can say unreservedly that Mike is a person of both extraordinary character and great intellect, and thus it is with extreme pleasure and optimism that I personally look forward to working side by side with him as a partner for what I hope will be a couple of more decades to come," said Brian Kosoy, Sterling's Managing Principal and Chief Executive Officer. "Mike's ascent to partner could not be more deserved as he has been integral to the firm's growth and its transition from a small entrepreneurial joint-venture shop into a market-leading, vertically integrated institutional private equity asset management firm focused on retail real estate."

Adam Munder, Principal, added, "Those who have worked with Mike both internally and externally would undoubtedly concur that Mike has earned this new distinction, which recognizes his vast contributions during his time at Sterling. I am confident he will be a great partner, strategic leader, and continue to be a major contributor to the success of Sterling as we continue to evolve and grow."

Jordan Fried, also a Principal of the firm, noted, "Mike's intelligence and analytical abilities are unmatched and have proven invaluable to our team and partners time and time again. I am thrilled to call Mike my partner and look forward to doing great things together on behalf of our investor partners and with the Sterling team for many years to come."

Bob Dake, Principal, added, "It is great to welcome Mike to the firm's partnership. He is often the glue that ensures the entire firm is rowing in complete unison as we strive to execute at the highest level on behalf of our investor partners. Mike has a humble, approachable, and authentic style that is appreciated by our entire team and our investment partners alike. I look forward to his perspective being in the room for major firm decisions going forward as a partner."

"I am excited to become a Principal at Sterling Organization, which has proven to be a leading owner, operator, and manager of retail real estate across the United States. Over my twenty years with Sterling Organization, it has been extremely rewarding and humbling to work alongside our amazing team that has enabled the firm to become a premier real estate private equity manager. As we move forward, I look forward to bringing more fresh ideas and perspectives to the leadership team in our unwavering effort to deliver superior service and risk-adjusted returns to our investor partners," said Michael P. McCarthy.

