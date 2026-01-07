China's Astronergy says its ASTRO N7 Pro module targets utility-scale PV plants and commercial rooftops, offering quarter-cell architecture, bifacial gains, and a 30-year performance guarantee.Astronergy, the solar module unit of China's Chint Group, has introduced a new tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar module rated at up to 670 W, with a maximum conversion efficiency of 24.8%. The product, marketed as the ASTRO N7 Pro, is designed for utility-scale photovoltaic plants as well as commercial and industrial rooftop installations. Astronergy said the module is based on its TOPCon ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...