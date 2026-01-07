Accelerates Firm Strategy to Deliver Global Integrated Stakeholder Solutions

Sodali Co (the 'firm' or 'Sodali'), the leading global capital markets-centric stakeholder advisory firm, is pleased to announce four appointments to its Executive Leadership Team (ELT) under Chief Executive Officer Andrew Benett. These newly created senior roles will strengthen Sodali's ability to respond to clients' evolving needs with an integrated suite of shareholder, sustainability, and strategic communications advisory services delivered on a global scale.

The appointments are as follows:

Brett Clegg has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer. Brett was previously Chairman of Sodali's APAC region, based in the firm's Sydney office. He specializes in advising clients on strategic communications, issues management, and capital markets transactions. Prior to Sodali, Brett spent over two decades in senior executive and editorial roles at some of Australia's leading news brands, including The Australian Financial Review, The Australian, and The Daily Telegraph.

Aneliya Crawford has joined as Chief Partnerships Officer Global Head of Shareholder Advisory, based in New York. Most recently, Aneliya served as the Head of Corporate Shareholder Advisory, Americas at UBS. Prior to that as Global Head of Activism and Defense at UBS, she built the shareholder activism and defense practice for the investment bank globally. Prior to UBS, Aneliya was an equity partner in the M&A group at Schulte, Roth Zabel, co-heading one of the leading shareholder activism groups in private law. She was previously an M&A partner at Olshan Frome Wolosky.

Liz Micci has joined as Chief Client Officer Global Head of Strategic Communications, based in New York. Lizis a proven communications executive with 25 years of experience at leading strategic communications firms. With expertise spanning corporate, crisis, and financial communications, Liz joins from FGS Global, where she held a number of leadership roles, most recently co-leading the firm's Global Strategy and Reputation Practice and serving on the North America Executive Committee.

Nadia Krivickova has joined as Chief People Officer based in New York and Stamford, CT. Nadia joins Sodali from Forensic Risk Alliance, where she served as Chief People Officer, following nearly 20 years at AlixPartners in New York, where she led Americas People Planning and Operations, Global Strategic Staffing, and other key People roles. Before pivoting her career to HR, Nadia was a consultant in AlixPartners' Risk Advisory practice, focusing on forensic accounting and corporate investigations.

In addition to Brett, Aneliya, Liz, and Nadia, the following Sodali leaders will sit on the newly formed Executive Leadership Team:

Dan Wadleigh, Chief Financial Officer, who joined Sodali in 2025 after holding CFO positions at a variety of communications, advertising, and marketing firms.

Amy Murphy, Global Head of Strategy, who joined Sodali from PwC in 2025.

Lauren Palumbo, Chief of Staff, who previously served as Head of Operations for Sodali's Sustainability Practice.

Andrew Benett, Chief Executive Officer of Sodali Co, commented:

"Companies today face high-stakes decisions where financial health, stakeholder trust, governance risk, and sustainability expectations are all intertwined. At Sodali Co, we are ideally positioned to help clients navigate these dynamics with an integrated, global approach that is unique in our industry.

The ability to attract and retain world-class talent such as Brett, Aneliya, Liz, and Nadia is both an endorsement of and an accelerant to this specialized strategy. Working together as one team, we will provide our clients with integrated expertise and bespoke advice to address complex interconnected issues, identify and capitalize on strategic opportunities, and drive successful business outcomes. Meanwhile, we will continue to invest in our unmatched capital markets data and intelligence capabilities to provide clients the differentiated insights that underpin our offering.

These appointments come after a period of sustained growth for Sodali. The firm reported a record year the 12 months to June 30, 2025, as clients face increasingly complicated and interconnected issues including cross border M&A and shareholder activism.

ABOUT SODALI CO

Sodali Co is the leading global capital markets-centric stakeholder advisory firm providing a full suite of integrated shareholder, sustainability, and strategic communications advisory services. The Firm delivers clients differentiated insights, integrated expertise, and bespoke advice to address complex interconnected issues, identify and capitalize on strategic opportunities, and drive successful business outcomes. Sodali operates out of three global headquarters in New York, London, and Sydney and is supported by 12 regional offices in major financial capitals around the world. Its work is consistently recognized by leading industry rankings and awards, including being named the #1 Proxy Solicitation Firm in the Diligent Advisor Awards, #1 in Global Activism Solicitor in Bloomberg's 2025 Activism Review, #1 in APAC Sovereign Deals Liability Management, Top Recommended Reputation Managers in Spears500, and #4 for FTSE 350 representation in the UK corporate adviser rankings. For more information, please visit www.sodali.com.

