Olight Group Co.,Ltd: Olight Introduces ArkPro Series at CES 2026, Setting a New Standard for Home Safety Readiness

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, Olight introduces the ArkPro Series as a new standard for home safety readiness-designed to help families stay prepared for what matters most at home. As power outages, nighttime repairs, and unexpected situations become part of everyday life, ArkPro brings dependable, all-in-one lighting into a single compact tool. By integrating Pure Flood, spotlight, UV, and green laser into one streamlined device, ArkPro simplifies home preparedness, replacing multiple tools while enabling households to respond with confidence in both daily tasks and critical moments.

EIP-1 LED and OAL Design: Technology for Home Safety Readiness

The ArkPro Ultra debuts Olight's EIP-1 LED and OAL optical architecture at CES, delivering a new level of clarity, comfort, and reliability for home-focused lighting. The Pure Flood illumination system removes hotspots and sharp beam edges, creating a wide, natural field of light that is easier on the eyes and safer for indoor use. With 134 lm/W efficiency and ultra-low Duv deviation across all brightness levels, ArkPro Ultra maintains professional-grade color accuracy and reduces visual fatigue-supporting extended use during household tasks, repairs, and unexpected situations. Combined with ArkPro's multi-source architecture, it enables long-distance signaling, close-range inspection, and everyday preparedness in a single compact tool.

Designed for Family Confidence and Everyday Reliability

The ArkPro Series uses a slim flat-body aluminum structure to enhance grip stability and ensure safe handheld use in low-light or stressful moments. Its dual-tone finish and tactile control wheel offer intuitive mode switching, allowing users to change beam types quickly-essential when seconds matter. Whether stored in a car, a bedside drawer, or a workshop cabinet, ArkPro provides peace of mind as a ready-to-use safety device at home and on the road. To support long-term readiness beyond the device itself, Olight also introduces Ostation 2 Pro as part of a broader home safety ecosystem.

Extending Home Readiness: Ostation 2 Pro and Intelligent Power Management

Ostation 2 Pro tells a different story. Picture a cluttered drawer full of loose batteries, chargers tangled like spaghetti, and the worry of mishandling them. Now imagine a sleek station where every battery finds its place, charges safely, and is ready when needed. In 2025, the community validated this vision, contributing over $2 million on Kickstarter-a clear signal that users crave intelligent, organized power solutions, not just another charger.

