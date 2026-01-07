Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
07.01.2026 17:14 Uhr
Avenues: From Fertilisation Failure To Fatherhood, Global First Achieved By Ai-powered Fertility Clinic

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A couple previously told their only route to parenthood was sperm donation are now expecting a baby of their own, following a world-first fertility breakthrough developed at AVENUES.

AVENUES Logo

After more than a decade of infertility, multiple IVF cycles and 37 eggs ending in complete fertilisation failure, the couple were referred to Dr Halil Ruso, Director of Laboratory Innovation at Avenues. The male partner had been diagnosed with complete globozoospermia, one of the most severe and rare forms of male-factor infertility, in which sperm are unable to activate an egg. Until now, effective treatment options were extremely limited.

"Our fertility journey was long and extremely challenging," the couple said. "Over more than ten years, we consulted several clinics and specialists, which was emotionally exhausting and deeply affected our wellbeing. With globozoospermia, where outcomes are uncertain, it was very difficult to remain hopeful."

Determined to explore new possibilities, the Avenues embryology team applied ICSI SPARK, a next-generation fertilisation technique designed specifically for cases where conventional ICSI and artificial oocyte activation have failed. By combining advanced micromanipulation, double artificial oocyte activation and AI-enhanced laboratory precision, the team achieved something never before reported: normal fertilisation, blastocyst development and an ongoing pregnancy in a case of complete globozoospermia.

From a history of zero fertilisation to multiple healthy embryos and a confirmed pregnancy, this represents the first documented ongoing pregnancy worldwide achieved using ICSI SPARK.

"For patients who have been told there is no hope of biological parenthood, this opens an entirely new chapter," said Dr Halil Ruso, Director of Laboratory Innovation at Avenues. "It shows that even in the most severe male-factor cases, innovation can fundamentally rewrite what is possible."

The couple say the difference was clear from the outset. "From the very beginning, this experience felt different," they said. "For the first time, there was a genuine willingness to explore innovation and research tailored to difficult cases like ours, which restored our hope."

This breakthrough comes as Avenues' research team gains national recognition, with 24 abstracts accepted to the 2026 British Fertility Society Conference, including 11 oral presentations and seven shortlisted for national prizes, reflecting leadership in AI-powered, patient-centred fertility care.

For more information, full patient interview and expert insight, please contact Robin Counihan at
QUARTZ: Robin.Counihan@QuartzLondon.co.uk
https://avenues.life/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856560/AVENUES_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/avenues-from-fertilisation-failure-to-fatherhood-global-first-achieved-by-ai-powered-fertility-clinic-302655386.html

