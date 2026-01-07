Magnifi Financial Partners with Greenlight to Help Parents Raise Financially Smart Kids and Teens

Magnifi is proud to be the first credit union in the Midwest to offer this innovative solution integrated into its digital banking experience through Q2's Accelerator program.

MELROSE, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Magnifi Financial Credit Union (Magnifi) has announced a new partnership with Greenlight Financial Technology, Inc. ("Greenlight"), bringing Magnifi members access to Greenlight's award-winning family finance app at no cost. This collaboration highlights Magnifi's member-first approach by empowering families and supporting the next generation in building healthy financial futures. Magnifi is proud to be the first credit union in the Midwest to offer this innovative solution integrated into its digital banking experience through Q2's Accelerator program.

"At Magnifi, we believe in putting our members and their families first. By offering Greenlight's innovative financial education tools, we're helping parents equip their kids and teens with lifelong money skills," said Ross Bloomquist, Magnifi's Chief Experience Officer. "Together, we're empowering families to thrive financially and focus on what matters most."

Greenlight offers a debit card and app that teaches kids and teens how to earn, save, give, and spend wisely - all with parental supervision. Using the Greenlight app, parents can quickly send money, automate allowance payments, manage chores, set flexible spending controls, get real-time notifications of all transactions, and more. Kids get hands-on money management experience, along with access to Greenlight Level Up, an in-app financial literacy game with a best-in-class curriculum, educational challenges, and rewards.

"We're excited to partner with Magnifi," says Matt Wolf, Chief Commercial Officer at Greenlight. "Partnering with nearly 100 leading Credit Unions across the country has allowed Greenlight to help members' families live a smart, financially healthy life."



Magnifi members can easily register for their free† Greenlight subscription by signing up directly in Magnifi's Digital Banking tool. Learn more at mymagnifi.org/greenlight.

†Magnifi Financial members are eligible for the Greenlight SELECT plan at no cost when they connect their Magnifi Financial account as the Greenlight funding source for the entirety of the promotion. Subject to minimum balance requirements and identity verification. Upgrades will result in additional fees. Upon termination of the promotion, members will be responsible for associated monthly fees. See terms for details. Offer may change. Subject to partner participation.

About Magnifi Financial

Magnifi Financial is a full-service community credit union offering retail and commercial deposits and loan products, mortgages, and wealth management services to anyone within its field of membership in Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Magnifi Financial serves members through an extensive network of branches and best-in-class digital services. Whether at home or on the go, members can access their accounts and manage funds with ease through a full suite of digital services.



Magnifi Financial invests in each member's personal financial needs and initiatives that enhance the lives of members and their communities through the Magnifi Financial Foundation. The Magnifi Financial Foundation funds initiatives that make a significant long-term impact on the betterment of Magnifi Financial's members and the communities they serve.



Magnifi is committed to its core values of building up our shared communities, providing financial solutions that are easy and simple, earning the trust and respect of each member through our expertise, and doing what is right for our entire membership.



About Greenlight

Greenlight Financial Technology is the fintech company on a mission to help families navigate money and life together. Its award-winning app offers a debit card, money management platform, and safety features for the whole family. Kids and teens learn to earn, save, and invest, and parents can check in by app and set flexible controls. The app also helps families stay safe and connected with real-time alerts, location sharing, emergency services, and driving reports.

Greenlight partners with more than 150 leading banks, credit unions, and employers to bring its family finance solution to more families through the Greenlight for Banks, Greenlight for Credit Unions, and Greenlight for Work programs.

