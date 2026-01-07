Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
07.01.2026 17:38 Uhr
Saudia: A Suitcase Full of Stories: Bring Home More Than Just Memories - Take Home Culture Too

Saudia Turns Luggage into Cultural Storytelling with 'Let It Fly' Initiative

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Saudia has unveiled 'Let It Fly', a new cultural initiative that rewards travellers for supporting local businesses and craftsmanship, transforming their luggage into a suitcase full of stories.

Launching for the New Year, 'Let It Fly' is a luggage-sticker programme inspired by Saudi cities, crafts and cultural heritage. Travellers who purchase selected cultural items receive beautifully designed collectible stickers, with each sticker adding extra baggage allowance to their journey. The initiative encourages the Kingdom Saudia Arabia visitors to bring home meaningful cultural pieces without the worry of luggage limits.

At participating stores, every 50 SAR (around £10 or $13) spent earns one sticker, with each sticker adding 0.5kg of additional baggage allowance, up to a maximum of 1.5kg per bag.

The result is a practical and meaningful way for travellers to support local culture, while turning suitcases into moving cultural ambassadors that carry Saudi stories around the world.

As global travel continues to grow in Saudi and the Middle East becomes an increasingly popular destination for international travellers, 'Let It Fly' taps into a desire for people to connect more deeply with the places people visit. Rather than mass-produced souvenirs, the initiative champions locally made items that reflect Saudi Arabia's diverse creative landscape, from regional motifs to traditional crafts.

Essam Akhonbay, VP of Marketing at Saudia, said: "Let It Fly forms part of Saudia's broader vision to elevate the passenger experience while showcasing the Kingdom's cultural richness to a global audience. By combining travel convenience with cultural storytelling, the initiative reflects a new approach to how airlines can connect people, place and purpose."

Let It Fly is now live, with select cultural partners participating across the Kingdom. Travellers are encouraged to share their cultural finds using LetItFly, SaudiaAirlines with exclusive sticker redemptions available at select airports following launch.

ENDS-

Saudia is the national airline of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, serving as a global ambassador for Saudi hospitality, culture and innovation. With an expanding international network, Saudia connects guests to the Kingdom and beyond through modern service, premium experiences and a refined brand identity. As part of its broader vision, Saudia continues to invest in enhancing the passenger journey, from onboard comfort to culturally inspired initiatives, while supporting Saudi Arabia's growing role as a leading global travel and tourism destination.

For more information, visit www.saudia.com.

Contact:

Charlotte Joseph
+44 77250 79378
CJ@CJPR.UK

SOURCE: Saudia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/a-suitcase-full-of-stories-bring-home-more-than-just-memories-take-home-culture-too-1124933

