GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2026 16:45 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trelleborg AB: Trelleborg acquires a tooling and automation specialist

Trelleborg Group, through its business area Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, has signed an agreement and finalized the acquisition of the Austrian company Nexus Elastomer Molds GmbH. The company provides advanced, customized tooling solutions and automated manufacturing cells, primarily for liquid silicone rubber.

Nexus Elastomer Molds is based in Eberstalzell, Austria. Trelleborg has previously partnered with Nexus in both development and production. The company adds external sales of approximately SEK 160 million on a rolling twelve-month basis as of June 2025.

"Through the acquisition of Nexus Elastomer Molds, we are further strengthening our expertise in silicone tooling, manufacturing, and automation. Its technical approach, with rapid tool development, shortens lead times and enables our customers and us to accelerate innovation and bring products to market faster. Nexus's focus on engineered solutions also aligns well with our overall strategy and customer offering," says Jürgen Bosch, Business Area President for Trelleborg Sealing Solutions.

Nexus's expertise will strengthen and expand the capabilities of both Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Medical Solutions.

The transaction will be consolidated as of today.

Contacts
Investors/analysts: Vice President IR Christofer Sjögren, +46 (0)410 67068, +46 (0)708 665140, christofer.sjogren@trelleborg.com

About Us
Trelleborg leverages in-depth materials and applications expertise with early market insights, making the Group a world leader in engineered polymer solutions. We offer a unique portfolio covering a broad range of applications - even the most complex ones. In 2024, Trelleborg Group reported annual sales of approximately SEK 34 billion, with operations in around 40 countries. The Group comprises three business areas: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Medical Solutions, and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is traded on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.trelleborg.com

