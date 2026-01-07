The Arab Center for Research and Policy studies: Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies Announces Findings of the Arab Opinion Index 2024-2025

Survey of 40,000 people across 15 countries records economic strain, uneven trust in institutions, and sharp humanitarian impact from conflicts

DOHA, QATAR / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / The Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies (ACRPS) announced today the findings of the 2024-2025 Arab Opinion Index (AOI) at its headquarters in Doha. Now in its ninth edition, the AOI remains the largest and most comprehensive public opinion poll in the Arab region, covering political, economic, and social attitudes across 15 Arab countries.

The latest poll interviewed more than 40,000 respondents between October 2024 and August 2025. This edition also marks a major milestone with the completion of the first-ever poll conducted inside Syria, addressing a longstanding gap in reliable, nationally representative data.

LIVING CONDITIONS

The findings indicate that 57% of respondents believe their countries are heading in the right direction, in contrast to 37% who feel they are moving in the wrong direction.

Economic pressures persist across much of the region:41% reported that their income covers only basic needs and 28% said it does not cover them at all, leaving most households outside the Gulf reliant on loans or aid.

DEMOCRACY AND STATE INSTITUTIONS

Public support for democracy remains strong across the Arab region. 68% of respondents expressed support for a democratic system, continuing a trend observed consistently in all AOI polls since 2011.

Citizens' trust in state institutions is variable: legislative councils received the lowest percentage of trust among Arab citizens (51%), while the military received the highest percentage of trust (82%).

CONFLICTS IN THE ARAB REGION

The survey highlights the harsh humanitarian consequences of ongoing conflicts in the region:

Gaza: more than 85% of respondents reported repeated displacement, hunger, and the absence of basic necessities such as drinking water, electricity, medical supplies, and internet access.

Lebanon: 76% of respondents from areas targeted by Israel (southern Lebanon, the southern suburbs of Beirut, etc.) stated that they had been forced to flee during the conflict. At least half of those respondents expressed a lack of access to basic foodstuffs and 41% expressed a lack of access to healthcare and medicine.

Sudan: 47% of respondents reported being internally displaced, either individually or with some or all of their families, since the outbreak of the conflict. More than half of respondents reported a lack of access to electricity, food supplies and necessary medications.

SYRIAN PUBLIC OPINION

Between 80% and 94% of Syrian respondents expressed feelings of hope, joy, happiness, and relief at the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, while around 80% expressed feelings of anxiety or uncertainty.

Syrians reported that the most pressing problems facing their country are related to the economic situation, security, political stability, and national unity.

Although Syrians acknowledged the existence of sectarian discourse, 41% believe it is the result of foreign interference. 66% of respondents said that they do not differentiate in dealing with others, regardless of their sect or religion.

The 2024-2025 AOI also examined social media use, digital trust, and exposure to misinformation, highlighting the growing centrality of digital spaces in shaping public opinion across the Arab region.

The full Arab Opinion Index brief is available on the ACRPS website and can be accessed here.

For media inquiries and to request an interview with the director of the Arab Opinion Index, please email arab.index@dohainstitute.org.

SOURCE: The Arab Center for Research and Policy studies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/arab-center-for-research-and-policy-studies-announces-findings-of-the-arab-opinion-index-1124976