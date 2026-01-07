Critical Metals Corp. Officially Approves & Commences Construction Start-up In Greenland For Tanbreez Pilot Plant & Multi-use Facilities

Highlights

Construction Approved in Greenland: CRML has formally approved the start of construction for an Arctic-grade, multi-use storage, housing and pilot-plant facilities in Qaqortoq under a full turnkey contract, supporting advancement of its Tanbreez rare earths project.

CRML has formally approved the start of construction for an Arctic-grade, multi-use storage, housing and pilot-plant facilities in Qaqortoq under a full turnkey contract, supporting advancement of its Tanbreez rare earths project. Turnkey Delivery with Clear Milestones: The design and build turnkey contract covers all engineering, permitting, logistics, construction, and commissioning, with the pilot plant section scheduled to be ready for use on or before May 2026.

The design and build turnkey contract covers all engineering, permitting, logistics, construction, and commissioning, with the pilot plant section scheduled to be ready for use on or before May 2026. Strengthened Local Presence: CRML has also purchased a corporate housing property in Qaqortoq to serve as a local office, reinforcing long-term operational commitment and on-the-ground project execution in Greenland near the mine site.

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) ("Critical Metals Corp" or the "Company"), a leading critical minerals mining company, is pleased to announce that it has formally greenlit the commencement of construction for a multi-use storage and pilot-plant facility in Qaqortoq, Greenland, a key enabling infrastructure project for the Tanbreez rare earth and critical metals project. The works will be executed under a full turnkey (design-build) contract awarded to 60° North Greenland.

Tony Sage, Chief Executive Officer of Critical Metals Corp., commented:

"Formally approving and initiation of construction in Greenland is a major step forward for CRML and the Tanbreez project. This turnkey contract provides us with a clear, structured pathway to deliver critical pilot-plant infrastructure in a challenging Arctic environment. Establishing a permanent office in Qaqortoq further demonstrates our commitment to operating locally, responsibly, and efficiently as we advance Tanbreez toward development. We see this facility as a cornerstone asset that underpins our technical work programs and long-term strategic objectives."

Contract Scope and Structure

The contract has been executed as a comprehensive turnkey agreement, under which the contractor assumes full responsibility for:

Architectural and engineering design

Structural, fire, electrical, and mechanical engineering

Authority applications, approvals, and regulatory compliance

Procurement of all materials and equipment

Transportation and logistics to site

Construction, installation, commissioning, and phased handover

Project Description

The project involves the design and construction of an Arctic-grade, insulated, multi-purpose industrial building located in Qaqortoq town, Greenland, with the following key specifications:

Approximate dimensions: 80 metres x 20 metres

Clear internal height of approximately 10 metres, plus roof structure

Division into three functional sections

Integrated mezzanine decks for offices and personnel facilities

Designed to support pilot-plant operations, core handling, storage, and administration

Engineered for Arctic climatic conditions, including snow loads, wind loads, and frost

Milestones and Timeline

Under the agreed phasing plan, the Pilot Plant Section of the facility is scheduled to be ready for use no later than May 2026, subject to the employer fulfilling its contractual obligations.

"Ready for use" is defined as:

A weather-tight and insulated building envelope

Completed load-bearing floor

Full access for equipment delivery and installation



Phase 1 completion is targeted for May 2026.

Local Presence and Office Establishment

In parallel with the construction approval, CRML has completed the purchase of a residential property in Qaqortoq, which will be converted into a local office and operational base. This investment further strengthens CRML's long-term presence in Greenland and supports close coordination with contractors, authorities, and the local community.

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest, rare-earth deposits and is in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements may include expectations of our business and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and do not guarantee performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this news release, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "designed to" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical facts. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this news release, and expectations, forecasts and assumptions as of that date, involve several judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com

Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com