Redgate Software, the trusted Database DevOps solution provider, has today announced a strategic growth investment from Bregal Sagemount ("Sagemount"), a leading growth-focused private equity firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sagemount, a leading private equity platform with a focus on growth investments in North America and Europe, has made a significant investment and will become the majority shareholder of Redgate Software, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The investment will enable Redgate's leadership team to deliver on the company's vision of becoming the trusted database operations platform, offering customers control across their entire database lifecycles. The transaction is expected to close in late Q1 2026.

Redgate Software was founded in 1999 in Cambridge, United Kingdom, growing from a startup offering a handful of database tools to a global business with over 500 employees, and six locations worldwide with its US HQ in Austin, TX. Founded by Cambridge University graduates Neil Davidson and Simon Galbraith, today the company provides a full portfolio of database management software solutions designed to put people in control of their databases. More than 200,000 people globally, including 92% of the Fortune 100, trust Redgate to increase efficiency, reduce errors and protect business-critical data across their database lifecycles.

"I have led Redgate as CEO since 2021, working with an exceptional team who have made us the market leader in Database DevOps we are today. When seeking a partner for our next phase of growth and development, I knew we needed an investment firm with a close cultural fit and shared long-term view of Redgate's potential," said Jakub Lamik, Redgate's CEO. "Sagemount's wealth of experience and success with founder-led software businesses, coupled with their strong support of our vision to become the trusted database operations platform, makes this an ideal partnership."

"Simon, Neil, and the Redgate team have built an exceptional company, with a trusted, long-established brand and a track record of resilience and reinvention," said Adam Fuller, Co-Founder and Partner at Sagemount. "We have followed Redgate with interest for many years, and, leveraging our long history of partnering with founder-owned and product-led businesses like Redgate, we believe that now is the ideal time to be making a strategic investment with long-term growth ahead."

"Redgate's database operations platform is uniquely engineered to unify change automation, observability, governance, and compliant data provisioning, with coverage across the world's most data-rich and complex enterprises," said David Greenbaum, Principal at Sagemount. "We look forward to supporting the Redgate team to scale and empower customers with secure, compliant, and AI-ready database management."

Steve Mitchell, Redgate's CFO, said: "We are thrilled to enter this new era for Redgate, and Sagemount is the perfect partner to support us in achieving our strategic growth initiatives. I look forward to working with them as we focus on faster product development, greater breadth and depth of AI integration and capabilities, and enhanced automation, governance and security offerings. Together, we will ensure our customers' database environments are ready to scale in line with their business goals."

With this strategic growth investment, Sagemount will join Redgate's board of directors. Shea Company served as the exclusive financial advisor and DLA Piper provided legal counsel for Redgate.

About Redgate Software

Redgate puts people in control of their databases, supporting automation with confidence, enabling secure scaling and helping people to realize value and unlock growth through AI.

Redgate's portfolio of solutions helps organizations reliably solve the complex challenges of database management across the Database DevOps lifecycle. We make life easier for IT leaders, development and operations teams, increasing efficiency, reducing errors and protecting business-critical data.

More than 200,000 data professionals across the globe, including 92% of the Fortune 100, rely on Redgate's solutions to enable automation, resilience and efficiency throughout the database lifecycle, ensuring they get the most value out of their databases.

About Bregal Sagemount:

Bregal Sagemount is a leading growth-focused private capital firm with more than $7.5 billion of cumulative capital raised. The firm provides flexible capital and strategic assistance to market-leading companies in high-growth sectors across a wide variety of transaction situations. Bregal Sagemount has invested in over 90 companies in a variety of sectors, including software, information data services, financial technology financial services, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT, and business consumer services. The firm has offices in New York and Palo Alto. For more information, visit the Sagemount website: www.sagemount.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

