Bit Digital, Inc.: Bit Digital Inc. Reports Monthly Ethereum Treasury and Staking Metrics for December 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company") today announced its monthly Ethereum ("ETH") treasury and staking metrics for the month of December 2025:

Key Highlights for December 2025

As of December 31, 2025, the Company held approximately 155,227.3 [1] ETH.

ETH. Based on a closing ETH price of approximately $2,967, as of December 31, 2025, the market value of the Company's ETH holdings was approximately $460.5 million.

During the month of December 2025, the Company acquired approximately 366.8 ETH.

The Company's total average ETH acquisition price for all holdings was approximately $3,045 as of December 31, 2025.

The Company staked an additional 642 ETH during the month. The Company's total staked ETH was ~138,263, or ~89% of its total ETH holdings, as of December 31, 2025.

Staking operations generated approximately 389.6 ETH in rewards during the period, representing an annualized yield of approximately 3.5%.

Bit Digital shares outstanding were 323,792,059 as of December 31, 2025.

The Company maintains ownership of approximately 27.0 million WhiteFiber (WYFI) shares with a market value of approximately $427.3 million as of December 31, 2025.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital is a publicly traded digital asset platform focused on Ethereum -native treasury and staking strategies. The Company began accumulating and staking ETH in 2022 and now operates one of the largest institutional Ethereum staking infrastructures globally. Bit Digital's platform includes advanced validator operations, institutional-grade custody, active protocol governance, and yield optimization. Through strategic partnerships across the Ethereum ecosystem, Bit Digital aims to deliver exposure to secure, scalable, and compliant access to onchain yield. Bit Digital also holds a majority equity stake in WhiteFiber (Nasdaq: WYFI), a leading AI infrastructure provider and HPC solutions. For additional information, follow us on LinkedIn or X.

[1] Includes approximately 15,218.3 ETH and ETH-equivalents held in an externally managed fund.

