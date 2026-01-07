SOPHiA GENETICS and MD Anderson Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate AI-Driven Precision Oncology

BOSTON and HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ: SOPH), a global leader in AI-driven precision medicine, and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today announced a strategic collaboration that unites SOPHiA GENETICS' AI-powered analytics with MD Anderson's clinical and scientific expertise to accelerate data-driven cancer care through new tools that can accurately analyze, interpret and translate diagnostic results into clinical practice.

As part of the collaboration, MD Anderson and SOPHiA GENETICS are launching a series of research and development programs and co-developing an advanced next-generation sequencing oncology test. Built on the advanced AI algorithms of the SOPHiA DDM Platform, the new co-developed test aims to translate complex multimodal data into actionable insights with greater speed and scale. MD Anderson researchers will tap SOPHiA GENETICS' AI technologies to create bioinformatics pipelines that enable clinicians to rapidly interpret complex RNA-sequencing data to guide diagnosis and treatment for patients with cancer.

Donna Hansel, M.D., Ph.D., Division Head of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at MD Anderson, said: "Cancer research has evolved rapidly, and we have more health data available than ever before. Our collaboration with SOPHiA GENETICS reflects how our lab is evolving and integrating advanced analytics and AI to better interpret complex molecular information. This collaboration will expand our ability to translate high-dimensional data into insights that can meaningfully advance research and precision oncology."

In addition, MD Anderson and SOPHiA GENETICS will jointly launch a series of research and development programs to explore new ways to characterize tumor evolution in real time, to strengthen the reliability and reproducibility of complex genomic testing, and to enhance the ability to identify optimal clinical trials or research avenues for individual patients. This multi-layered program is designed to fuel next-generation scientific discovery, empowering clinicians and researchers with tools to better understand the dynamic nature of cancer. The collaborative work at MD Anderson will be led by Shashikant Kulkarni, Ph.D., deputy division head for Molecular Pathology, and J. Bryan, M.D., assistant professor, both in the Division of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine.

Philippe Menu, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Product Officer and Chief Medical Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS, said: "This collaboration with MD Anderson amplifies our shared ambition to push the boundaries of what is possible in cancer research. With SOPHiA DDM as a unifying analytical layer, we are enabling new discoveries, accelerating breakthroughs in precision oncology and, most importantly, enabling patients around the globe to benefit from these innovations by bringing leading technologies to all geographies quickly and at scale."

For more information on SOPHiA GENETICS, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.com

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ: SOPH) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM Platform, which analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .

About MD Anderson

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston ranks as one of the world's most respected centers focused on cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. The institution's sole mission is to end cancer for patients and their families around the world, and, in 1971, it became one of the nation's first National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer centers. MD Anderson is No. 1 for cancer in U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals" rankings and has been named one of the nation's top two hospitals for cancer since the rankings began in 1990. MD Anderson receives a cancer center support grant from the NCI of the National Institutes of Health (P30 CA016672).

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact [email protected] to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

