Cyber Enviro-Tech Reports 2025 Progress In International Market Access, Technology Validation, And Strategic Focus

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB: CETI), an environmental remediation technology company, today provided a year-end update highlighting progress made during 2025 in international market access, technology validation, financial positioning, and strategic focus.

During the year, the Company strengthened its presence in key global markets, advanced field and laboratory validation of its remediation technologies, improved its operational foundation, and completed a strategic restructuring to concentrate resources on its core environmental services platform.

2025 Highlights

Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) Registration

Registered-vendor status was achieved with Kuwait Oil Company, enabling participation in bidding processes for produced-water and oil remediation projects within the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation ecosystem. Project analysis, product validation, testing, development, and commercial negotiations are ongoing.

International Expansion - Turkey

A subsidiary was established in Turkey to support regional project development and partnerships. Cyber International entered into a Letter of Intent with the City of Mardin, Turkey, under which a pilot water treatment system was delivered. Pilot testing is expected to commence following system integration.

Middle East Presence - Dubai

A business presence was established in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, through the formation of CETI International Environmental Solutions LLC, supporting regional business development and partner engagement. Technical operations were transitioned accordingly. Establishing a presence in Dubai, a regional financial and business hub, is expected to enhance access to Middle Eastern opportunities while improving project oversight and execution.

South America Market Development

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was executed with strategic partners in South America to support environmental remediation initiatives and regional expansion efforts. Targeted projects have been identified and are expected to be pursued during 2026.

Technology Validation

Field and laboratory testing continued throughout the year, including testing conducted at Nebraska Beef, which demonstrated significant reductions in total dissolved solids (TDS), exceeding applicable industry standards. These results support CETI's expansion into agribusiness-related applications. Additional testing performed through an internationally recognized laboratory in Dubai demonstrated successful reduction of iron sulfide to industry-acceptable levels in produced water and contaminated oil.

Strategic Restructuring

The spinoff of Alvey Oil Field Operations to Texas Coastal Energy Corporation was completed, enabling the Company to focus on its core remediation technologies while retaining potential upside through equity ownership. Shares of WTXR are expected to be distributed in connection with the Alvey spinoff, subject to customary approvals.

Project Financing Positioning

A GBP £50 million green bond financing instrument was secured at the subsidiary level to support eligible sustainable remediation projects, subject to customary deployment conditions. The green bond was issued by Sustainable Capital and is currently traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ISIN: CH1213604007.

Leadership and Governance

Deborah Casper-Stone was engaged to strengthen audit and compliance functions. Donald ("Don") Gritten was appointed as Director and General Manager of U.S. Operations, supporting execution and operational oversight across domestic and South American initiatives.

Shareholder and Public Communications

The Company announced plans to introduce periodic newsletters hosted on its corporate website, providing shareholders, partners, and the public with ongoing updates on project developments, technology validation progress, and corporate initiatives.

CEO Statement

"2025 was a year of deliberate execution for Cyber Enviro-Tech," said Kim D. Southworth, Chief Executive Officer. "Rather than prioritizing rapid expansion, we focused on strengthening our compliance foundation, gaining access to difficult-to-enter markets, advancing technology validation under real-world conditions, and improving our financial position. We believe these actions position the Company to pursue larger, more durable opportunities while maintaining a disciplined approach to growth."

About Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (CETI) is an emerging global environmental remediation company focused on eco-conscious solutions. Using proprietary bioremedial materials and advanced technologies, CETI addresses hazardous waste remediation across sludge ponds, contaminated oil, industrial wastewater, and soil.

The Company integrates Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies with biochemical materials and proprietary processes to serve markets including oil sludge ponds, storage tanks, oil spills, mining sites, and contaminated industrial wastewater systems.

