Integrated Media Technology Limited: IMTE Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Requirements

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) ("IMTE" or the "Company"), an Australian company, today announced that on December 30, 2025, the Company received a notification letter (the "Notification Letter") from the Listings Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") regarding a failure to meet Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirements.

The Notification Letter informed the Company that the minimum closing bid price per share for its common stock was below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days and that the Company did not meet the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). This announcement is issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

The Notification Letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until June 29, 2026 (the "Compliance Period"), to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price per share of the Company's common stock is at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance by June 29, 2026, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day period to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, including by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If the Company chooses to implement a reverse stock split, it must complete the split no later than ten business days prior to the expiration of the second compliance period.

IMTE is an Australian company engaged in the businesses of the trading in Halal products, the manufacture and sale of nano coated plates for filters, and the manufacturing and sale of electronic glass. For more information, please visit www.imtechltd.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including those regarding IMTE's expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements because of various important factors, including those described in the Company's most recent filings with the SEC. IMTE assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the sections entitled but not limited to, "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" in IMTE's annual reports on Form 20-F and interim reports on Form 6-K filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in IMTE's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and at www.imtechltd.com .

