SunPower Inc.: SunPower-REC Partnership Introduces Industry-Leading Solar Panel

OREM, Utah, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPower Inc. (herein "SunPower," the "Company," or Nasdaq: "SPWR") a solar technology, services, and installation company, is pleased to unveil its new "Monolith" solar panel, the first product offered under the SunPower-REC Joint Development Agreement (JDA). The REC Group is the leading globally recognized solar panel manufacturer for the U.S. residential market. The JDA aims to develop, engineer, and commercialize high-wattage, frameless bifacial solar panels for the residential and light commercial solar markets.

SunPower Chairman and CEO, T.J. Rodgers said, "SunPower has a long history of innovation in solar cell and panel technology since its founding in 1985. By the time of the SPWR Initial Public Offering in 2005, SunPower had already developed the most technologically advanced solar panels in the industry and manufactured them on fully automated lines. We now add to that record by virtue of our collaboration with REC, the current U.S. residential solar panel industry volume leader, known for durability, high quality standards, and innovation.

Rodgers continued, "Our first JDA effort is a new solar panel that SunPower dubs the "Monolith" - a solid-black panel that weighs in at the U.S. OSHA single-worker residential panel weight limit of only 50 pounds - while producing a record 470 watts of power under standard test conditions. SunPower has exclusive rights to the officially named REC Alpha Pure-TX 470W panel, which is in production now. Our next step will be to upgrade it to become 'bifacial,' that is to be able to collect light from both sides - a feat SunPower demonstrated on the NASA Helios solar-powered airplane in 2001 - that will raise the Monolith output power to over 500 watts."

REC Americas President, Cary Hayes, said, "We are excited to partner with SunPower, a legacy brand in renewable energy with a commitment to innovation and quality, and to continue advancing our cutting-edge bifacial panel technology."

Surinder S. Bedi, Executive Vice President of Quality, Engineering and Customer Success at SunPower, added, "We are all excited to partner with market-leader REC on advanced solar systems. The new 470-watt panel and the 500-plus watt bifacial solar panel are engineered to deliver superior system performance and maximize long-term energy production, even under the most demanding environmental conditions. Ultimately, this innovation not only drives the lowest cost per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of energy but also delivers exceptional value to system owners, a majority of whom are now investment companies that prize ROI."

Rodgers concluded, "As American households face the inevitability of rising utility costs, we and our partner REC remain committed to delivering the most advanced solar panel technology and total solar system solutions to meet our customers' ever escalating energy needs."





The "Black Monolith" was discovered in an excavation site on the moon in the 1968 Sci-Fi classic, "2001: A Space Odyssey." T.J. Rodgers unveiling the "Monolith" panel at the Dec. 16, 2025 SunPower sales conference.

About SunPower

SunPower (Nasdaq: SPWR) is a leading residential solar services provider in North America. The Company's digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit www.sunpower.com.

About REC Solar

Founded in 1996, REC Group is an international pioneering solar energy company dedicated to empowering consumers with clean, affordable solar power. As Solar's Most Trusted, REC is committed to high quality, innovation, and a low carbon footprint in the solar materials and solar panels it manufactures. Headquartered in Norway with operational headquarters in Singapore, REC also has regional hubs in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.recgroup.com.

Company Contacts:

Sioban Hickie

VP Investor Relations

IR@SunPower.com

(801) 477-5847





Surinder Bedi

EVP of Quality, Engineering and Customer Success

surinder.bedi@sunpower.com

(510) 846-6361



Source: SunPower Inc.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ae36a26-d17d-46a7-8111-ccdffba89649

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c740797-7903-401f-a9bb-747e68a15e3a

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.