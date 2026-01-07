Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - Wealth Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: WML) (OTCQB: WMLLF) (SSE: WMLCL) (FSE: EJZN) (the "Company" or "Wealth") announces that on January 2, 2026, the Chilean Ministry of Mining issued an official resolution (the "Resolution") regarding the application acceptance for a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") for the Kuska Project (see press releases dated May 27, 2025 and January 4, 2024). Due to the application acceptance, the Chilean Ministry of Mining subdivision tasked with the CEOL process is required to agree with Wealth Minerals and partners (such as Quechua Indigenous Community of Ollagüe, below as the "Kuska Consortium") on final terms and conditions to be included in the supreme presidential decree that will certify the CEOL. According to the Resolution, the Kuska Consortium has fully complied with the requirements of the CEOL application.

Hendrik van Alphen, CEO of Wealth Minerals, stated, "The team at Wealth Minerals has worked long and hard for this moment, and our perseverance has paid off. The significance of this news cannot be overstated, it means the door to Kuska Project development is now open, a project that has a billion-dollar value as per our studies done, announced and filed in 2024. This news is particularly timely, as global prices for Lithium Carbonate Equivalent have recently recovered from market lows and now exceed US$16,000 per tonne. We now move to complete the CEOL negotiation this month so that the CEOL contract can be finalized as soon as possible. This important milestone confirms the attractiveness of our Kuska Project, not only for Wealth shareholders but also for the State of Chile."

The Kuska Project

The Kuska Project is located in the Salar de Ollagüe, Antofagasta Region, Chile. Wealth Minerals Ltd. began developing the Project in 2019 and has completed two exploration campaigns to date, which also led to the publication of an initial resource estimate ("Estimated Lithium Resources Ollagüe Project" published on SEDAR+ on January 13, 2023) under Canadian NI 43-101 standards. The study estimates indicated resources of 741,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") with an average concentration of 175 mg/L, in addition to inferred resources of 701,000 tonnes of LCE with an average grade of 185 mg/L. Additionally, the Company has advanced the study of various direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technologies and published a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") in February 2024, prepared by DRA Global Limited, which yielded very attractive profitability values (IRR of 33% and a NPV at 10% discount of US$1.65 billion, pre-tax in both cases) for a 20,000 tonne LCE per year project with a 20-year mine life. The Kuska Project is owned by Kuska Minerals LLC, a Chilean legal entity whereby ownership is 95% for Wealth and 5% for the Quechua Indigenous Community of Ollagüe.

About Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Wealth is a mineral resource company with interests in Canada and Chile. The Company's focus is the acquisition and development of lithium projects in South America. Presently the Company is working to diversify its asset base to include precious metal projects.

The Company opportunistically advances battery metal projects where it has a peer advantage in project selection and initial evaluation. Lithium market dynamics and a rapidly increasing metal price are the result of profound structural issues with the industry meeting anticipated future demand. Wealth is positioning itself to be a major beneficiary of this future mismatch of supply and demand. In parallel with lithium market dynamics, Wealth believes other battery metals will benefit from similar industry trends.

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's website (www.wealthminerals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

