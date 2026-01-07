DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: FINANCIAL AGENDA 2026

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: FINANCIAL AGENDA 2026 07-Jan-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FInancial agenda 2026 FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, today announced the calendar of its upcoming financial publications. All disclosures will be made following the close of Euronext Paris markets: ? 4 February 2026: 3rd quarter revenue 2025/26 ? 5 May 2026: 4th quarter and full-year revenue 2025/26 ? 10 June 2026: Full-year results 2025/26 ? 2 September 2026: 1st quarter revenue 2026/27 ? 18 November 2026: 2nd quarter and half-year revenue 2026/27 ? 8 December 2026: Half-year results 2026/27 This calendar is provided for information only and may be modified if necessary. Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news Upcoming events -- 5 February 2026: 3rd quarter revenue 2025/26 About Figeac AÉro The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major manufacturers in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025. Figeac AÉro contacts Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Simon Derbanne VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs Tel: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 Email: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_FGA_20260107_calendrier financier 2026_EN =----------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: communications.group@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2256232 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

