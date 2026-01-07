Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
WKN: A1XBG1 | ISIN: FR0011665280 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F1
Frankfurt
07.01.26 | 17:20
10,800 Euro
+1,89 % +0,200
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIGEAC AERO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,80011,10018:36
Dow Jones News
07.01.2026 18:21 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Figeac Aéro: Financial Agenda 2026

FIGEAC AÉRO 
FIGEAC AÉRO: FINANCIAL AGENDA 2026 
07-Jan-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

FInancial agenda 2026 

FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, today announced the calendar 
of its upcoming financial publications. 

All disclosures will be made following the close of Euronext Paris markets: 
 
 ? 4 February 2026:    3rd quarter revenue 2025/26  
 ? 5 May 2026:   4th quarter and full-year revenue 2025/26  
 ? 10 June 2026:   Full-year results 2025/26 
 ? 2 September 2026:   1st quarter revenue 2026/27  
 ? 18 November 2026:   2nd quarter and half-year revenue 2026/27 
 ? 8 December 2026:   Half-year results 2026/27 
This calendar is provided for information only and may be modified if necessary. 

Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news  

Upcoming events 
 
 -- 5 February 2026: 3rd quarter revenue 2025/26  

About Figeac AÉro  
 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major 
manufacturers in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 
production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military 
aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025. 

Figeac AÉro contacts 
 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
 
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer 
 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 

Simon Derbanne 
 
VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs 
 
Tel: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
 
Email: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20260107_calendrier financier 2026_EN 
=----------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2256232 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2256232 07-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2256232&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2026 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
