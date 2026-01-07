TIDI Products, LLC, Acquires Burlington Medical, Expanding Portfolio of Healthcare Safety Solutions

NEENAH, WI / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / TIDI Products, LLC, a leading manufacturer of safety and infection control products that protect patients and healthcare professionals, is proud to announce the acquisition of Burlington Medical, an award-winning manufacturer of radiation protection apparel and accessories.

This strategic acquisition expands TIDI's product offerings to include high-performance radiation protection solutions and complements TIDI's existing suspended radiation protection system, Zero-Gravity. Burlington Medical, headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, has built a reputation for innovation, quality, and customer-centric service in the field of radiation safety.

"We are excited to welcome Burlington Medical to the TIDI family," said Jim Rubright, President and CEO of TIDI Products. "Their expertise in radiation protection aligns with our mission to deliver trusted, clinically relevant solutions. Together, we will provide even greater value to our customers and continue to advance safety in healthcare environments."

Customers of both organizations will benefit from:

A broader portfolio of protective solutions Enhanced innovation and product development Expanded customer service and support resources Continued commitment to quality and reliability



The acquisition aligns with TIDI's long-term growth strategy to expand its portfolio and serve a broader range of healthcare professionals. By integrating Burlington Medical's specialized products and capabilities, TIDI will enhance its ability to meet the evolving needs of hospitals, clinics, and imaging centers worldwide.

About TIDI Products, LLC

Based in Neenah, Wisconsin, TIDI Products provides an extensive range of forward-looking safety solutions to healthcare professionals - solutions that help these professionals deliver the highest-quality patient care. The TIDI Products portfolio of brands includes Posey, C-Armor, Sterile-Z, AquaGuard, Grip-Lok, TIDIShield, and Zero-Gravity. For more information, visit www.tidiproducts.com. TIDI Products is owned by TJC, LP.

About Burlington Medical

Based in Newport News, Virginia, Burlington Medical is a leading provider of radiation protection apparel and accessories, offering customized solutions for healthcare professionals in diagnostic imaging and interventional procedures. Known for its commitment to quality and service, Burlington Medical has been a trusted partner in radiation safety for over 45 years. For additional information, visit www.burmed.com.

