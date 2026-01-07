Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
07.01.2026 18:26 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TIDI Products, LLC, Acquires Burlington Medical, Expanding Portfolio of Healthcare Safety Solutions

NEENAH, WI / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / TIDI Products, LLC, a leading manufacturer of safety and infection control products that protect patients and healthcare professionals, is proud to announce the acquisition of Burlington Medical, an award-winning manufacturer of radiation protection apparel and accessories.

This strategic acquisition expands TIDI's product offerings to include high-performance radiation protection solutions and complements TIDI's existing suspended radiation protection system, Zero-Gravity. Burlington Medical, headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, has built a reputation for innovation, quality, and customer-centric service in the field of radiation safety.

"We are excited to welcome Burlington Medical to the TIDI family," said Jim Rubright, President and CEO of TIDI Products. "Their expertise in radiation protection aligns with our mission to deliver trusted, clinically relevant solutions. Together, we will provide even greater value to our customers and continue to advance safety in healthcare environments."

Customers of both organizations will benefit from:

  • A broader portfolio of protective solutions

    • Enhanced innovation and product development

    • Expanded customer service and support resources

    • Continued commitment to quality and reliability

The acquisition aligns with TIDI's long-term growth strategy to expand its portfolio and serve a broader range of healthcare professionals. By integrating Burlington Medical's specialized products and capabilities, TIDI will enhance its ability to meet the evolving needs of hospitals, clinics, and imaging centers worldwide.

About TIDI Products, LLC

Based in Neenah, Wisconsin, TIDI Products provides an extensive range of forward-looking safety solutions to healthcare professionals - solutions that help these professionals deliver the highest-quality patient care. The TIDI Products portfolio of brands includes Posey, C-Armor, Sterile-Z, AquaGuard, Grip-Lok, TIDIShield, and Zero-Gravity. For more information, visit www.tidiproducts.com. TIDI Products is owned by TJC, LP.

About Burlington Medical

Based in Newport News, Virginia, Burlington Medical is a leading provider of radiation protection apparel and accessories, offering customized solutions for healthcare professionals in diagnostic imaging and interventional procedures. Known for its commitment to quality and service, Burlington Medical has been a trusted partner in radiation safety for over 45 years. For additional information, visit www.burmed.com.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Jennifer Hart
Director, Marketing Communications
TIDI Products, LLC
Email: jhart@tidiproducts.com
Phone: 920.751.4300

SOURCE: TIDI Products



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tidi-products-llc-acquires-burlington-medical-expanding-portfoli-1124961

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.