Agilence, Inc.: Agilence Appoints Rick Timmerman as Vice President of Global Sales to Drive Next Phase of Global Growth

Retail, Analytics and AI veteran to advance data-driven loss prevention worldwide

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Agilence Inc., the leader in loss prevention analytics and risk and compliance solutions, helping prominent retail, restaurant, grocery, and hospitality companies increase their profit margins by reducing preventable loss and improving safety, today announced Rick Timmerman as the Vice President of Global Sales.

Timmerman brings extensive retail industry, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and SaaS expertise, with a successful track record of accelerating growth through building high-performing teams, developing high-impact go-to-market strategies rooted in innovation and market insights, and forging long-term partnerships that accelerate customer value.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rick to the Agilence team," said Russ Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Agilence, Inc. "For over 15 years, we have helped our customers realize tangible results by improving operational performance and reducing loss. As we expand our product offerings to better meet our customers' needs now and into the future, Rick's deep industry expertise and three decades of experience shaping go-to-market strategies, guiding digital transformation, and building trusted executive relationships-combined with his unique combination of strategic vision and practical revenue leadership will play a critical role in accelerating our global growth."

Throughout his career-including leadership roles at Appriss Retail, The Retail Equation, SureID, and Unicur-Timmerman has advised and partnered with many of the world's most recognizable retail and hospitality brands. His work has helped organizations adopt data-driven strategies that improve profitability, enhance operational efficiency, and modernize loss prevention programs. Known for his customer-first approach, Timmerman is frequently sought out for his insights on omnichannel retail, AI-powered analytics, and enterprise transformation.

"Agilence serves customers who lead their industries by using analytics to protect profits while creating safer environments for both employees and customers-reflected in the company's more than 98% customer retention rate," said Timmerman. "Retailers and restaurant operators need intuitive, easy-to-use tools that focus attention on the operational issues that matter most. Agilence's AI-powered exception-based reporting and prescriptive alerts enable teams to act quickly and deliver real results. Combined with industry-leading customer support-including eight consecutive Stevie Awards for Customer Service Department of the Year-Agilence sets a gold standard. I'm excited to help scale the business and continue delivering exceptional value to our current and future customers."

About Agilence

Agilence is the leader in loss prevention and operations analytics, helping prominent retail, restaurant, grocery, and hospitality companies increase their profit margins by reducing preventable loss in all its forms. Every day, Agilence analyzes over 45 million transactions from over 200+ sources, including point-of-sale (POS), eCommerce, HR, labor, inventory, product, third-party delivery platforms, alarms, RFID, loyalty, access control, video surveillance, and more. With integrated Case Management for streamlined incident investigations and Audit Management for compliance, risk, and safety standards, Agilence provides an end-to-end solution for loss prevention and operational excellence. Companies have saved millions of dollars by optimizing operations, identifying sources of margin erosion, and reducing shrink using Agilence. Learn more about Agilence at www.agilenceinc.com .

