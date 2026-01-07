Truist Streamlines Digital Account Opening With Direct Deposit Switching

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) announced the launch of electronic direct deposit switching capabilities to the Truist client digital onboarding process, further enhancing the ease and speed of opening new accounts.

Developed in partnership with Atomic, this new capability is fully embedded into Truist's digital account opening process, allowing clients to easily transfer direct deposits from other accounts. Since its launch in August, 19% of new digital account applicants that engaged with the feature officially made the switch.

"With a faster and more intuitive onboarding experience, we're empowering clients with the flexibility to quickly and easily choose Truist as their primary financial partner," said Truist Head of Digital, Client Experience and Marketing Sherry Graziano. "Whether clients prefer digital, in-branch or over-the-phone, we're providing the flexibility and tools to pursue financial goals in a way that works for them."

The announcement builds on Truist's ongoing series of investments to create an experience that is digitally empowered and deeply relational to help clients achieve financial success. Some of these include:

New insights-driven branches : As announced in August , over the next five years, Truist is building 100 new insights-driven branches, renovating more than 300 branches in high opportunity markets and hiring additional Premier advisors to serve clients with more complex financial needs.

Enhanced digital tools and capabilities: These include smarter scheduling for appointments, a more intuitive account opening process with onboarding self-service capabilities and access to digital planning and tracking tools for financial empowerment.

Truist Assist: An AI-enhanced digital assistant that helps clients quickly get answers to the most asked questions with the option of being seamlessly transferred to a teammate, now averaging up to 440,000 conversations per month.

Truist Insights: An AI-enhanced tool providing clients with more than 550 million personalized, real-time financial insights per year to help with cash-flow summaries, income and expense analysis, proactive balance monitoring and more.

LightStream : Offering the award-winning LightStream unsecured lending solution through Truist.com and as part of the branch experience.

Payments enhancements : Additional client capabilities for real-time payments, Zelle , Bill Pay and digital money transfers.

Truist Client Pulse: A patent-pending AI tool currently being piloted to aggregate client feedback across millions of conversations to deliver holistic insights and trend analysis to quickly identify and address client behaviors and challenges.

To learn more about Truist's banking solutions, visit www.truist.com/checking/truist-one-banking .

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com .

