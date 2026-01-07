Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PWMZ | ISIN: US89832Q1094 | Ticker-Symbol: BBK
Tradegate
07.01.26 | 15:46
43,275 Euro
-1,16 % -0,510
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,25543,46018:55
43,31543,40018:52
ACCESS Newswire
07.01.2026 18:26 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Truist Streamlines Digital Account Opening With Direct Deposit Switching

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) announced the launch of electronic direct deposit switching capabilities to the Truist client digital onboarding process, further enhancing the ease and speed of opening new accounts.

Developed in partnership with Atomic, this new capability is fully embedded into Truist's digital account opening process, allowing clients to easily transfer direct deposits from other accounts. Since its launch in August, 19% of new digital account applicants that engaged with the feature officially made the switch.

"With a faster and more intuitive onboarding experience, we're empowering clients with the flexibility to quickly and easily choose Truist as their primary financial partner," said Truist Head of Digital, Client Experience and Marketing Sherry Graziano. "Whether clients prefer digital, in-branch or over-the-phone, we're providing the flexibility and tools to pursue financial goals in a way that works for them."

The announcement builds on Truist's ongoing series of investments to create an experience that is digitally empowered and deeply relational to help clients achieve financial success. Some of these include:

  • New insights-driven branches: As announced in August, over the next five years, Truist is building 100 new insights-driven branches, renovating more than 300 branches in high opportunity markets and hiring additional Premier advisors to serve clients with more complex financial needs.

  • Enhanced digital tools and capabilities: These include smarter scheduling for appointments, a more intuitive account opening process with onboarding self-service capabilities and access to digital planning and tracking tools for financial empowerment.

  • Truist Assist: An AI-enhanced digital assistant that helps clients quickly get answers to the most asked questions with the option of being seamlessly transferred to a teammate, now averaging up to 440,000 conversations per month.

  • Truist Insights: An AI-enhanced tool providing clients with more than 550 million personalized, real-time financial insights per year to help with cash-flow summaries, income and expense analysis, proactive balance monitoring and more.

  • LightStream: Offering the award-winning LightStream unsecured lending solution through Truist.com and as part of the branch experience.

  • Payments enhancements: Additional client capabilities for real-time payments, Zelle, Bill Pay and digital money transfers.

  • Truist Client Pulse: A patent-pending AI tool currently being piloted to aggregate client feedback across millions of conversations to deliver holistic insights and trend analysis to quickly identify and address client behaviors and challenges.

To learn more about Truist's banking solutions, visit www.truist.com/checking/truist-one-banking.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

For further information: Media@Truist.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Truist on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Truist
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/truist
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Truist



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/truist-streamlines-digital-account-opening-with-direct-deposit-switc-1124984

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.